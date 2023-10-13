Swifties flock to Ottawa theatres to see 'The Eras Tour'

With Taylor Swift’s six nights in Toronto in November 2024 already sold out, fans in Ottawa are storming theatres dressed to impress in their favourite era for the documentary film.

Like many Swifties, Shannon Hodgins and her 8-year-old daughter, sweated it out trying to get tickets to the Eras Tour.

"I got multiple people to sign up and everyone was waitlisted so, (I was) very disappointed," Hodgins said.

Shaking it off, the duo spent the day in style. Making friendship bracelets to trade and getting ready for Friday’s showing of Taylor Swift’s 'The Eras Tour' movie.

"We took her out of school for the day just so we can get ready and listen to her music, have fun, watch her videos and make it like a full day."

The release date for the film was initially schedule for Friday the 13th, Swift’s favourite number. However, doors opened Thursday, one day earlier, after the singer announced early access on social media following unprecedented demand.

"We’re seeing a lot of Swift demand and a lot of Swift hype, they are coming out in droves," said Josh Underhill, general manager for Ottawa’s Scotiabank Theatre. "We have a lot of busy shows tonight, a lot of excited people."

Ticket sales are turning out to be a fairy tale for theatres. In a statement to CTV News, Cineplex said it has sold close to $7 million in tickets, the largest pre-sale event of all time.

And according to Boxoffice Pro, the movie is expected to generate about $145 million in ticket sales across North America.

If you’re wondering just how deep Swifties love for the singer goes just ask Hodgins’ daughter, Taylor, named after the singer herself.