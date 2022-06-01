Swastika spray-painted at fitness trail east of Ottawa

Ontario Provincial Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in connection to mischief on a trail east of Ottawa.

The OPP shared images on Twitter of a swastika and other graffiti spray-painted on the New York Central Fitness Trail in Embrun.

The New York Central Fitness Trail runs 10 km between Embrun and Russell.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.