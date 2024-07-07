Al’Fez Tahini recalled due to Salmonella contamination

The company producing Al’Fez Natural Tahini has issued a recall for its product, citing Salmonella contamination, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

The recall was issued Sunday.

Following the recall, the CFIA started conducting a food safety investigation of other products, which could lead to more recalls, according to the government’s website.

"Food contaminated with Salmonella may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Young children, pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may contract serious and sometimes deadly infections. Healthy people may experience short-term symptoms such as fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps and diarrhea. Long-term complications may include severe arthritis," said the CFIA.

There have been no reported cases associated with the consumption of this product, reads the government's website.

People who suspect that they may have contacted Salmonella are asked to contact their family doctor.

Those who have the product, are asked to throw it out.

CTV News has reached out to Al’Fez for comments.