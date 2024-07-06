28-year-old man killed in Westboro shooting Friday

The Ottawa Police Service is investigating following a shooting that left one man dead on Friday evening in Westboro.

It happened at approximately 6:09 p.m. near Carling and Kirkwood avenues at the Hampton Park Plaza.

Multiple witnesses at the scene who did not want to be identified tell CTV News the victim was with a group of people inside Fat Bastard Burrito when he received a phone call.

When he stepped outside to take the call, witnesses say he was shot multiple times.The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Adam Abdullahi Elmi.

Employees at businesses in the shopping complex say they were shocked and shaken.

Nadhila Setiwan, an employee at Hampton Paints, said she was closing up on Friday night when the shooting occurred.

"It just sounded like two loud bangs, as if someone was banging on the door," she said.

She says she then approached the front window where she could see a man on his side on the pavement.

"This was definitely the first time where it felt very unsafe," she said.

Bystanderds performed CPR before police and paramedics arrived.

No arrests have been made yet, but police say there is no threat to public safety.

The shooting marks the 14th homicide in the city of Ottawa so far this year.

Police remained on scene Saturday and continued to canvas nearby businesses for anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have security footage.

Officers are asking people who may have video footage of the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 5493.

A single flower laid in front at the site of a shooting on July 6 where a 28-year-old Ottawa man was killed. (Sam Houpt/CTV News Ottawa)