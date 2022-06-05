Suspicious person with gun spotted in Embrun, Ont. turns out to be Star Wars cosplayer

OPP in Embrun, Ont. were called about a suspicious person who turned out to be someone in a Stormtrooper costume. La Maison des Arts was hosting a Disney-themed day Sunday, June 5, 2022. (La Maison des Arts/Facebook) OPP in Embrun, Ont. were called about a suspicious person who turned out to be someone in a Stormtrooper costume. La Maison des Arts was hosting a Disney-themed day Sunday, June 5, 2022. (La Maison des Arts/Facebook)

