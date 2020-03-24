OTTAWA -- UPDATE: Police say the suspect has been identified.

Ottawa Police are searching for a suspect after a convenience store robbery on Bank Street last week.

Police say two men entered the store near Bank Street and Gladstone Avenue around 10:20 p.m. last Tuesday and demanded cigarettes.

The clerk refused and the suspects fled.

Police say one suspect has been arrested.

The second suspect is in his 20s with black hair, possibly in a bun, and was wearing a grey puffy winter jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit.