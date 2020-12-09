Advertisement
Suspect arrested in Montreal in connection to Ottawa homicide behind east end school
Ottawa Police investigate a suspicious death at Collège catholique Samuel-Genest school at 704 Carsons Rd. on Monday, July 27, 2020.
OTTAWA -- A second suspect is facing charges in connection to a summer homicide in Ottawa's east end.
On July 28, the body of 21-year-old Mohamed Hassan was found behind Samuel Genest High School on Carsons Road. Ottawa Police say Hassan died as the result of a shooting.
On Wednesday, police announced that Montreal Police arrested Jeffrey Dondji while conducting an unrelated criminal investigation. Dondji was wanted on a Canada wide warrant for first degree murder in the death of Hassan.
Police say Dondji will be transferred to Ottawa and will appear in court.
In September, a 17-year-old young offender was charged with first degree murder in the death of Hassan.