OTTAWA -- A second suspect is facing charges in connection to a summer homicide in Ottawa's east end.

On July 28, the body of 21-year-old Mohamed Hassan was found behind Samuel Genest High School on Carsons Road. Ottawa Police say Hassan died as the result of a shooting.

On Wednesday, police announced that Montreal Police arrested Jeffrey Dondji while conducting an unrelated criminal investigation. Dondji was wanted on a Canada wide warrant for first degree murder in the death of Hassan.

Police say Dondji will be transferred to Ottawa and will appear in court.

In September, a 17-year-old young offender was charged with first degree murder in the death of Hassan.