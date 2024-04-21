OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Suspended Ottawa driver facing charges following 3-vehicle collision on Highway 417

    OPP cruiser in this file image. OPP cruiser in this file image.
    Share

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says an Ottawa driver is facing charges following a three-vehicle collision on Highway 417 that happened Friday.

    Police say they received a call reporting there’s a collision near Lees avenue shortly after 6 p.m.

    When they arrived on scene, they found that the driver’s licence has been suspended “under the criminal code.”

    The driver’s vehicle was impounded for 45 days.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News