OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police confirm a 21-year-old man who was found dead behind a school in the city's east end was shot.

Police have identified the body found near an east end school Monday night as Mohamed Hassan.

The homicide unit is investigating. This is the fifth homicide in Ottawa in 2020. There had been 10 by this time last year.

Police tape surrounds Collège catholique Samuel-Genest school at 704 Carsons Rd.

Police responded to the scene Monday evening. 