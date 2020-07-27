Advertisement
Police say man found dead behind Ottawa school on Carsons Road was shot
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Published Monday, July 27, 2020 7:55PM EDT Last Updated Tuesday, July 28, 2020 2:28PM EDT
Ottawa Police investigate a suspicious death at Collège catholique Samuel-Genest school at 704 Carsons Rd. on Monday, July 27, 2020.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police confirm a 21-year-old man who was found dead behind a school in the city's east end was shot.
Police have identified the body found near an east end school Monday night as Mohamed Hassan.
The homicide unit is investigating. This is the fifth homicide in Ottawa in 2020. There had been 10 by this time last year.
Police tape surrounds Collège catholique Samuel-Genest school at 704 Carsons Rd.
Police responded to the scene Monday evening.
Police responded to a call about a deceased male body located behind Samuel Genest HS at approx 5:15pm. Several sections attending including Homicide Unit. The victim has not been identified.
— Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 27, 2020
This is an ongoing investigation, no further details available at this time.#ottnews
