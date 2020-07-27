OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police confirm a 21-year-old man who was found dead behind a school in the city's east end was shot.

Police have identified the body found near an east end school Monday night as Mohamed Hassan.

The homicide unit is investigating. This is the fifth homicide in Ottawa in 2020. There had been 10 by this time last year.

Update: The Homicide Unit has confirmed that the death is considered a homicide due to a shooting.#ottnews https://t.co/0DuhgbHhHk — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) July 28, 2020

Police tape surrounds Collège catholique Samuel-Genest school at 704 Carsons Rd.

Police responded to the scene Monday evening.

Police responded to a call about a deceased male body located behind Samuel Genest HS at approx 5:15pm. Several sections attending including Homicide Unit. The victim has not been identified.