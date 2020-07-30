OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking the public for help identifying two "persons of interest" in connection to a murder earlier this week behind an east-end school.

Mohamed Hassan, 21, of Ottawa was found dead behind Samuel Genest high school on Carsons Road Monday afternoon. His body was discovered on a walking path behind the school.

Police say Hassan was shot to death.

On Thursday, Ottawa Police released videos of two persons of interest that investigators want to identify in connection to the homicide.

Police say the first video shows a Black man walking alone in a white t-shirt, grey pants, dark shoes, dark baseball cap and a face mask.

The second video features a white woman in dark shorts, light sleeveless top, shoulder length dark hair and flip flops. Police say the male walking by her side in the video with a white t-shirt and orange track pants is not a person of interest.

Anyone with information on the two individuals is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Homicide Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5477.