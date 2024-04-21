Winter making a comeback this Sunday, here’s the forecast

OTTAWA
    Winter is coming back to Ottawa this Sunday, as clouds are going to be lingering all day before changing to flurries in the evening.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a high of 9 C. Rain showers are forecasted to begin this evening then changing to flurries late this evening and ending near midnight.

    A low of -4 C and wind chill of -8 are in the forecast overnight.

    The cold temperatures will start to go up on Monday to reach a high of 11 C. The day will also be sunny. At night, the weather agency calls for clear skies and a low of zero C.

    A mix of sun and clouds is in the forecast for Tuesday with a high of 16 C. Periods of rain and a low of zero C are in the forecast for the night.

