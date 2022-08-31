Survey teams confirm weak tornado southwest of Ottawa
A weak tornado touched down in Franktown, Ont., southwest of Ottawa, investigators have confirmed.
Survey teams from the Northern Tornadoes Project at Western University confirmed the finding Thursday afternoon, about 24 hours after severe weather moved across the region. They said damage is still being assessed.
Investigators were also in Ottawa's southwest end on Thursday to investigate damage caused by a "supercell/funnel cloud" during the severe weather. They were following up on damage discovered by storm chaser Connor Mockett, who shared photos on Twitter of damage to a property on Franktown Road, just east of Dwyer Hill Road, and at Riverbend Golf Course in Richmond.
Survey teams are also be looking into damage near Peterborough and Kingston.
"New storm damage found by @ConnorMockettWX in the Franktown area associated with yesterday's supercell/funnel cloud now added to the top of the investigation list for the NTP team on its way to eastern Ontario," the Northern Tornadoes Project said.
A tornado warning was briefly issued for areas south of Ottawa during the dinner hour on Wednesday as the storms swept across the region. The tornado warning stretched from Kemptville to Merrickville-Wolford, Richmond and Metcalfe.
CTV News Ottawa viewers reported hail in the Eganville area.
The storm brought heavy rain, hail and what appeared to be a funnel cloud to areas south of Ottawa.
CTV News Ottawa viewers shared video of a funnel shaped cloud moving in the Ashton area.
"It was pretty dramatic," Dee Murphy Brown said. "We lost our barbecue, our neighbours lost their play structure. We back onto a large horse farm and apparently one of the buildings had come down as well."
Damage was also reported near Brighton in Quinte West.
There are no power outages reported across eastern Ontario on Thursday morning. Hydro Ottawa had reported 3,500 customers without power on Wednesday.
RAIN COMES AS RAINY AUGUST ENDS
Ottawa has received 183.4 mm of rain so far this month. According to the Twitter account YOW_Weather, it's the third wettest August in Ottawa since records began. The record is 204.2 mm, set back in August 1893.
The forecast calls for 10 to 15 mm of rain. Mainly cloudy tonight with a chance of showers. Low 10 C.
Thursday will be mainly cloudy to start the day, with skies clearing in the afternoon. High 20 C.
The outlook for Friday is sunny and a high of 27 C, while Saturday will be sunny with a high of 29 C.
The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 12 C.
