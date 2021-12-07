We'll see some sunshine and a few clouds today as Ottawa digs out from the first big winter storm of the season.

The city was blasted by snow, rain, and freezing rain Monday. The official totals from the Ottawa Airport include 7.6 cm of snow from Sunday through Monday and 10.4 mm of rain. Some areas may have seen greater amounts.

The city said Monday afternoon that cleanup efforts were delayed because of how heavy the snow had become after being mixed with the rain.

Tuesday's weather forecast doesn't contain any snow or rain, just a mix of sun and clouds and a high of minus 5 C, which is cooler than average and a shift from Monday's high of 7.5 C, well above seasonal norms.

Overnight, expect more clouds and a low of minus 13 C.

Wednesday is looking cloudy with a chance of flurries and a high of minus 5 C.

Thursday's outlook is cloudy with a high of minus 7 C.

Friday could see a warmup to closer to 0 C, with a chance of flurries.

The long-term forecast for the weekend is looking warmer than average.