Sunshine and cooler temperatures Sunday with frost risk
Sunday in Ottawa will be bright and sunny, but cooler temperatures at night could bring a risk of frost.
A frost advisory is in effect because of below-average lows in the early morning hours, posing a risk of damage to plants.
“Frost is expected again tonight, with temperatures likely 1 or 2 degrees cooler than last night,” Environment Canada said in an updated advisory early Sunday morning.
The weather forecast includes a high of 13 C, about three degrees cooler than average, and a low of 0 C overnight, which is nearly six degrees cooler than normal.
The sky should remain clear Sunday night and into Monday morning. Monday’s forecast is sunny with a high of 15 C.
Sunny conditions are forecast to last Tuesday with a high around 18 C. Wednesday could see a few clouds with another high of 18 C.
A chance of showers is in the outlook for Thursday.
Ottawa Top Stories
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | The seven most expensive homes for sale in Ottawa this fall
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Before and after photos lay bare Hurricane Ian's devastation in Florida
Aerial shots taken before and after the hurricane struck Florida show its catastrophic impact, with roofs ripped off homes and some buildings destroyed completely.
174 dead after fans stampede to exit soccer match in Indonesia
Panic and a chaotic run for exits after police fired tear gas at an Indonesian soccer match to drive away rampaging fans left at least 174 dead, most of whom were trampled upon or suffocated, making it one of the deadliest sports events in the world.
Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste
Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.
'Every Child Matters' sign on Vancouver Island bridge defaced, repainted
Hateful vandalism of the Historically Orange Bridge over the Somass River in Port Alberni lasted just hours before Tseshaht First Nation members and supporters removed it Saturday morning.
Former senator Don Meredith charged with sexual assault
Former Canadian senator Don Meredith is facing sexual assault charges in connection with incidents that allegedly took place nearly a decade ago.
Death of Mahsa Amini in Iran sparks protests in Canada, globally
Across Canada and around the world, protesters stood shoulder to shoulder on Saturday in solidarity for women's rights and freedom in Iran, as the country enters its third consecutive week of roiling protests spurred by the death of a 22-year-old woman in police custody.
Ukraine presses counteroffensive after Russian setback
Russia attacked the Ukrainian president's hometown and other targets with suicide drones on Sunday, and Ukraine took back full control of a strategic eastern city in a counteroffensive that has reshaped the war.
What's behind Indonesia's deadly soccer match?
Violence and a deadly stampede that erupted following a domestic league soccer match Saturday night marked another tragedy in Indonesian football. Here's a look at how the chaos occurred and what is being done to prevent future incidents.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
After being encircled by Ukrainian forces, Russia pulled troops out Saturday from an eastern Ukrainian city that it had been using as a front-line hub. It was the latest victory for the Ukrainian counteroffensive that has humiliated and angered the Kremlin.
Atlantic
Federal government approves assistance extension for provinces hit by Fiona
More help is on the way for Atlantic Canadians one week after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Minimum wage increases take effect in N.S., N.B., N.L.
Workers in three out of four Atlantic Canadian provinces earning minimum wage will soon see a rise in their pay cheques.
Thousands are still in the dark in N.S. and P.E.I. a week after Fiona
More than 66,000 customers remain without power in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island Saturday afternoon, as the provinces recover from post-tropical storm Fiona.
Toronto
Residents, businesses want answers, support after Eglinton Crosstown line delayed indefinitely
After more than a decade of dusty, noisy construction, people who live and operate businesses along Toronto’s Eglinton Avenue were looking forward to the new Crosstown light rail transit (LRT) line finally opening this fall.
Police investigating after gunshots fired overnight in Scarborough
Toronto police are investigating after “evidence of gunfire” was found in Scarborough over night.
Man critically injured in early morning stabbing in Toronto's west end
A man was rushed to hospital early this morning following a stabbing in Toronto’s west end.
Montreal
5-alarm fire completely destroys Plateau building under construction
No one was injured in a major fire that ripped through and destroyed a building that was under construction in the Plateau-Mont-Royal borough just after midnight on Sunday.
Quebec votes: CAQ's Legault holds lead as vote nears despite 'difficult' campaign
Polls show the Coalition Avenir Québec in position to coast to a second majority government Monday, but political observers say there is still plenty to watch for on election night -- in particular the profound political shift reflected in the battle for official Opposition.
Are Quebec Liberal strongholds safe?
The Quebec Liberal Party will need to fend off even more competition this Oct. 3 if it wants to hold on to its seats, and it appears some Liberal strongholds are not as safe as they used to be.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury mayoral debate; candidates discuss roads, taxes and working together
A mayoral debate was held at the ParkSide Centre on Durham Street in Greater Sudbury Saturday. Eight of the nine candidates participated in the event. This event was hosted by the Canadian Association of Retired Persons (CARP) and Sudbury Arts Council.
W5 INVESTIGATES
W5 INVESTIGATES | Fewer firefighters mean slower response times, jeopardizing lives
Saturday at 7 p.m.: a CTV W5 investigation reveals that a critical shortage of volunteer firefighters in this country is having a potentially deadly impact, especially in rural Canada.
Historic day for First Nations communities and Canada
Anishinabek Nation Governance Agreement went into effect Saturday.
London
One person dead after house fire near Newbury, Ont.
One person is dead after a house fire near Newbury, Ont. Saturday morning.
‘Focus on affordability,’ locals head to the polls in Central Elgin
Advanced polls opened on Oct 1. to locals looking to get their vote in early and skip the long lines.
Winnipeg
Manitoba's Iranian community plants trees in memory of Flight PS752
Winnipeg's Iranian community gathered in Fort Garry this weekend to plant trees in honour of the victims of Flight PS752.
'We got an orange sea': thousands walk through downtown Winnipeg for truth and reconciliation
Thousands of people marked Canada's second annual National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with a walk through downtown Winnipeg Friday.
Homicide Unit investigating suspicious death
The Winnipeg Police Homicide Unit is investigating after a deceased man was found in downtown Winnipeg Friday morning.
Kitchener
Developing
Developing | Man charged with first-degree murder in Brantford homicide investigation
A man is dead, and Brantford Police say they’ve taken an 18-year-old man into custody, in a homicide investigation that began to unfold on Thursday evening.
Fatal motorcycle crash in Wellington County
The driver of a motorcycle is dead following a crash on Highway 7 just outside of Guelph.
Minimum wage increase’s ‘timing is pretty tough’ for some small businesses
Those earning minimum wage in Ontario are now earning an extra 50 cents per hour as of Oct. 1.
Calgary
Prices climb at the pumps as provincial fuel tax partially returns
Alberta’s fuel tax has been partially reinstated to gas stations across the province, as oil dipped below $90 a barrel for West Texas Intermediate.
Five years later: Waterton Lakes National Park plan considers fire recovery
Like the land itself, a new management plan for Waterton Lakes National Park is marked by a powerful wildfire that tore through the southern Alberta park five years ago.
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
Saskatoon
'A sea of orange': Saskatoon marks National Day for Truth and Reconciliation with march
Shirley Isbister had trouble believing her eyes Friday as she stood at the bottom of Victoria Park in Saskatoon watching more than 1,000 people dressed in orange shirts pour in from the street above for National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
'You feel more connected': Thousands turn out for STC Pow Wow
More than four thousand people attended the Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) Pow Wow and Concert at SaskTel Centre on Friday.
Man trapped in garbage truck rescued by firefighters
Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) crews were called out around 5:45 a.m. on Friday after a man was trapped in the bin of a garbage truck.
Edmonton
Alberta unveils $187M plan to address addiction and homelessness
The Government of Alberta has announced a new plan to help communities across the province tackle addiction and homelessness.
Anticipation builds ahead of Toronto Raptors preseason game in Edmonton
Basketball fever is taking over Edmonton as the Toronto Raptors and the Utah Jazz will play a sold-out preseason game at Rogers Place Sunday afternoon.
Edmonton soccer community mourns man killed in 5-vehicle crash
A prominent member of Edmonton's soccer community was one of two victims in Wednesday's fatal crash in Mill Woods.
Vancouver
‘Extremely painful’: Sky-high gas prices impacting B.C.’s transportation industry
For Mary and Konstantine Kleiner, who own a family-run moving and storing business in B.C., another surge in gas prices has hit particularly hard. They're not the only ones whose ability to make a living is being impacted.
Doctor facing discipline for spreading COVID-19 misinformation in B.C., college says
A doctor is facing discipline in B.C. for spreading COVID-19 and anti-vaccine misinformation – including on one occasion when he allegedly did so against a backdrop of provincial officials hanging in effigy.
Advance voting begins for Vancouver election with 'daunting' ballot
The ballot in Vancouver's city election is one of the longest in the country, and voters are being encouraged to take advantage of advance polls that began opening Saturday.
Regina
'It's almost like putting up a flag': Family business showcasing culture and history through handmade Indigenous products
An Indigenous family is sharing their culture and heritage through their business, as a way to honour their ancestors.
Sask. minimum wage hike to $13 goes into effect
Many workers in Saskatchewan are set to benefit from the province's latest minimum wage increase. The minimum pay in the province has risen to $13 an hour, effective Oct.1, 2022.
Section of Broad Street to be closed for 'roadway speed testing': Regina police
A multiple block section of Broad Street will be closed to traffic on Sunday for “roadway speed testing” according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).