OTTAWA -- This extended bit of summer 2.0 will continue through much of this week.

Environment Canada's forecast for Ottawa includes sunny weather and highs of around 20°C from now until Tuesday. The average high for this time of the year is around 7°C.

Sunday's forecast is sunny with a high of 20°C. Expect a low tonight of 8°C, when it would usually be around -1°C.

Monday's forecast is mainly sunny with a high of 20°C.

Tuesday's outlook is sunny with a high of 21°C.

The forecast for Wednesday includes a high of 19°C, but also has clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers.

Thursday? Sunny and 8°C.

Heat records?

Sunday is the final day that falls on a set of high temperature records set at the Ottawa Airport in 1938.

The heatwave set records from Nov. 4 through Nov. 8.

The record high for Nov. 8 is 21.1°C, just slightly above the forecast high today.

However, we may see record highs set later this week.

The high at the airport for Nov. 9 is 18.5°C, set in 2011 and the high for Nov. 10 is 19.4°C, set in 1948.

Despite the dreary conditions in the forecast for Wednesday, the high temperature may reach a new milestone, as the warmest Nov. 11 on record at the Ottawa airport was in 2002, when the temperature reached 16.5°C.