OTTAWA -- CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do with the family in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec this weekend.

Remembrance Day at the Canadian War Museum

The Canadian War Museum invites you to remember with the museum. The Canadian War Museum is the ideal place to learn more about Canada's military history and remember the service, sacrifice and loss.

The Canadian War Museum is hosting Remembrance Tours Nov. 4 to 8 and Nov. 11 to 15. You can also visit the Memorial Hall. For more information, visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/event/remembrance-day-tours/

The Canadian War Museum also provides an online module with resources to deliver engaging discussions, lessons and ceremonies. For more information, visit: https://www.warmuseum.ca/remembrance-day/#/

A Time to Remember

The Canada Aviation and Space Museum invites you to mark Remembrance Day online and at the museum.

For those who wish to visit their favourite period aircraft, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with advance ticketing and COVID-19 safety protocols in place.

For those commemorating Veterans' Week virtually, museum staff offer up a special collection, a Time To Remember. For more information, visit: https://ingeniumcanada.org/aviation/events/a-time-to-remember

Christmas in November

The Carp Farmers Market is celebrating Christmas in November.

The Farmers Market is extending the market season for two additional Saturdays this year – Nov. 7 and Nov. 14.

The two November Saturdays will be the "Christmas In November" Market's and will replace the traditional Christmas market in December.

For more information, visit www.carpfarmersmarket.ca

Drive-In at the Greely Legion

The Greely Legion is hosting a drive-in on Saturday and Sunday.

See E.T. on Saturday and Honey I Shrunk the Kids on Sunday

For tickets, visit www.bobbybproductions.ca

Affairs of the Heart with the NAC Orchestra

The National Arts Centre Orchestra is hosting a free livestream concert Saturday night.

The NAC Orchestra says Affairs of the Heart is works spanning 1957 to 2018, by composers from Canada, the U.K. and the U.S. The concert is full of the sounds of contrasting cultures and moods, and pure musical virtuosity.

The performance begins at 8 p.m., and will last 90 minutes.

For more information, visit: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27460

Fridays at the Fourth

The National Arts Centre invites you to enjoy a free livestream performance featuring Catriona Sturton with Libby Rodenbough.

The concert starts at 8 p.m. Friday on the NAC website: https://nac-cna.ca/en/event/27698

The show was originally recorded Feb. 28.

Ghost Tours in Ottawa and Kingston

The Haunted Walk's Bubble Tours are billed as a safe and fun way to enjoy some fresh air and hear from great ghost stories.

In Ottawa, the tours are a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Ottawa and Haunted Ottawa Jail Tour. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

In Kingston, enjoy a socially-distanced version of the Original Haunted Walk of Kingston and Ghosts of Fort Henry. For tickets, visit hauntedwalk.com

Marvest

This year's Marvest concert series brings CityFolk musicians into the comfort of your own home.

Marvest represents the diverse and vibrant community of local musicians in Ottawa. Marvest continues until Nov. 27.

For information on the Marvest line-up, visit https://cityfolkfestival.com/marvest

Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages

The Canadian Museum of Nature's new exhibit, "Planet Ice: Mysteries of the Ice Ages" continues until Jan. 3.

Explore the power of ice and cold in sharing the world we live in today.

This world premiere exhibition features more than 120 real specimens, amazing models and artifacts. Journey across more than 80,000 years of Earth's history.

Museums in Ottawa and Gatineau

The Canadian Museum of Nature will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Agriculture and Food Museum is open 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Aviation and Spaced Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canada Science and Technology Museum is open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The National Gallery of Canada is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

The Canadian Museum of History is closed this weekend due to COVID-19 pandemic restrictions in the Outaouais.

The Canadian War Museum is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

The Diefenbunker is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday. The Ottawa Art Gallery is open Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Ottawa Farmers Markets