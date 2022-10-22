Sunny and warm weekend in store

There will be lots of sunshine and above-average temperatures this weekend.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes few, if any, clouds and highs around 19 C both Saturday and Sunday, well above the seasonal average.

Highs this time of year are typically closer to 11 C.

Evenings will also remain warmer than typical. The average low is around 2 C, but overnight Saturday into Sunday, expect a low of around 4 C.

Sunday night could see a few clouds move in, with a low of 6 C.

Monday’s outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 18 C. There shouldn’t be any rain for voters lining up for municipal election polls.

Tuesday’s forecast is similar to Monday’s, with a few clouds and a high of 18 C.