Sunny and warm weekend in store
There will be lots of sunshine and above-average temperatures this weekend.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast for Ottawa includes few, if any, clouds and highs around 19 C both Saturday and Sunday, well above the seasonal average.
Highs this time of year are typically closer to 11 C.
Evenings will also remain warmer than typical. The average low is around 2 C, but overnight Saturday into Sunday, expect a low of around 4 C.
Sunday night could see a few clouds move in, with a low of 6 C.
Monday’s outlook is partly cloudy with a high of 18 C. There shouldn’t be any rain for voters lining up for municipal election polls.
Tuesday’s forecast is similar to Monday’s, with a few clouds and a high of 18 C.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
N.S. weightlifting coach charged with sexual assault of teenager after multiple complaints
A Nova Scotia weightlifting coach has been charged with the sexual assault of a teenager, more than five months after three different women came forward with allegations of inappropriate behaviour.
Chocolate sold across Canada being recalled over salmonella risk
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for a brand of dark chocolate sold across the country due to a possible salmonella contamination.
Is it OK to get COVID-19 vaccine and flu shot at the same time?
If you're due for both your COVID-19 booster and your flu shot, you might be wondering if it's possible to save time by getting both shots together. CTVNews.ca gathered advice from Health Canada, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization and pharmacists.
Car stolen 30 years ago found buried at U.S. mansion built by man with history of arrests for murder
Three decades after a car was reported stolen in Northern California, police are digging the missing convertible out of the yard of a US$15 million mansion built by a man with a history of arrests for murder, attempted murder and insurance fraud.
Extracts of long-lost 2,100-year-old star map found behind medieval manuscript
Once believed to have been lost forever, fragments of a 2,100 year-old star map created by one of history’s most renowned astronomers were discovered by researchers.
Latest trailer for 'The Crown' adds disclaimer amid Judi Dench criticism
A new season of "The Crown" will air for the first time since Queen Elizabeth II's death in September, and amid backlash, Netflix has now included a disclaimer for Season 5's latest teaser, released on YouTube.
Biden says it's his 'intention' to run again in 2024
U.S. President Joe Biden said Friday that while he has not made a formal decision about running for reelection in 2024, it is his "intention" to do so.
Child dies after eating THC gummies; Virginia mother charged with felony murder
A Virginia mother has been charged with felony murder and felony child neglect in the death of her 4-year-old son, who authorities believe ate a large amount of THC gummies.
Sister of slain reality star asks: 'How can you sleep?'
Relatives confronted the man who fatally shot a former star of the St. Louis-based reality TV show "Welcome to Sweetie Pie's" when he was sentenced to 32 years in prison.
Atlantic
-
Tories call for resignations after release of audio by Nova Scotia shooting inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says his government didn't interfere with a police investigation into the Nova Scotia mass shooting, following a Conservative party call for the resignation of former public safety minister Bill Blair and the RCMP's commissioner.
-
'My heart is ready to explode': Cape Breton community rallies to help senior without power
A Cape Breton community has come together to help a senior who has gone nearly a month without power after post-tropical storm Fiona hit the region.
-
Nova Scotia Power and province battle as citizens dream of a grid that can weather storms
As Nova Scotia's electrical utility and government quarrel over the cost of preparing the grid for the next hurricane, some ratepayers are hoping they'll start working together.
Toronto
-
Man dead after shooting in downtown Toronto
A man is dead following an overnight shooting downtown, Toronto police say.
-
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai dies days before election
Toronto city councillor Cynthia Lai has died. Her campaign manager, Hratch Aynedjian, confirmed the death of the Ward 23 Scarborough North councillor on Friday afternoon.
-
Toronto's Billy Bishop airport to conduct emergency training exercise Saturday
PortsToronto is advising the public about an emergency training exercise it will be conducting at Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport on Saturday.
Montreal
-
Community rallies around Quebec Korean restaurant owner threatened over lack of French
The Quebec City restaurateur who received threatening phone calls last week for his staff's lack of French is back on his feet thanks to a wave of support from the community. The Korean eatery Bab Sang has successfully hired a French-speaking employee and reopened its dining room doors to a sea of eager customers -- even running short on ingredients some nights because of high demand.
-
Montreal property valuations are rising. Here's what you can do about it
Montreal property owners have been hit with massive increases in their valuations -- on average, the increase is expected to grow 32 per cent over the next three years.
-
Vintage video arcade on Montreal's West Island a throwback attraction
Pacman may have come out two decades before Gursagar Singh was born, but the 20-year-old has a true appreciation of the past, which is the basics of his first business: a 80s throwback video arcade in the Montreal West Island town of Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman makes history with the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team
A Sudbury woman is making history after being selected to play on the Canadian National Blind Hockey Team. The team is currently in Fort Wayne, Ind. to compete against team USA in the third National Blind Hockey Series.
-
Co-founder of one of north’s first gay bars remembered as a trailblazer
Community pillar and local real-estate agent Gilles ‘Zig’ Gervais died Monday after a battle with cancer.
-
London
-
"It's been surprisingly much more comfortable than I was expecting." Micro-shelters get a test-run in London
A pilot program before the actual pilot program. A London man has spent 140 days living in a Conestoga hut on an Ark Aid Street Mission building on Dundas Street.
-
'The money is being misdirected' parents react to 'province offering' catch-up payments
On Thursday The Ministry of Education announced that the government will be offering parents $200 or $250 per child to help offset the cost of catching up in school after two years of disrupted learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic
-
Emergency hours reduced for Seaforth Community Hospital
Seaforth Community Hospital will be reducing its emergency department hours this weekend.
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating St. Boniface hit and run
Winnipeg police are investigating after they say a pedestrian was hit and seriously injured by a vehicle, which then drove away.
-
'It was uncalled for': Mynarski candidate calls police after early morning incident with incumbent
A candidate in the race for the Mynarski ward says rival incumbent Ross Eadie threatened him at his home in the middle of the night, prompting a call to police.
-
Two candidates are vying to become the next mayor of Winkler
After Winkler's mayor of more than a decade announced his retirement, two candidates are vying to fill the role.
Kitchener
-
Second arrest in Brantford homicide investigation
Brantford police said they made a second arrest in relation to the death of 22-year-old Brantford man, Brayden Ferrall.
-
Some students still experiencing issues after University of Guelph data breach
University of Guelph students are voicing their concerns about continuing problems after the Sept. 11 data breach.
-
Kitchener native named new B.C. premier
The newly named premier-designate in British Columbia, David Eby, has a roots in Waterloo region.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Alberta man who killed mother found not criminally responsible
Dr. Kenneth Hashman initially found Alexander James Thorpe, who is 21, fit to stand trial in the death of Melanie Lowen. On Friday, a judge in his murder trial found him not criminally responsible for the incident.
-
'Every moment counts': Calgary couple ties the knot on ICU patio
A Calgary man fighting a terminal illness married his longtime partner this week in an emotional ceremony that took place right inside the hospital where he'd been staying.
-
Alberta's new premier has revealed her cabinet. Here's who is in charge of what
Albertans have a clearer idea of who will run what government departments under Danielle Smith after the new premier revealed her cabinet on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP investigating death of 4-year-old boy
Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crime unit is investigating the death of a four-year-old boy.
-
Charges laid in connection with woman's death
The family of 24-year-old Wendy Bird is reeling after her body was found along Highway 16 near Maymont, Sask.
-
'I just love doing it': Sask. man spends $25k on Halloween home display
Patrick Stuike is gearing up for his favourite night of the year.
Edmonton
-
-
2 more guilty in the kidnapping, death of woman found handcuffed near Hinton
Four people are now guilty in the 2019 murder of 25-year-old Nature Duperron.
-
Caught on camera: 45 pigeons stolen from a yard in Edmonton
Police in Edmonton are looking for help to solve an unusual crime involving dozens of pigeons.
Vancouver
-
'We're a boring soccer family': Shocked Surrey, B.C., residents find home riddled with bullets
Shawn Crawford remains shaken to his core days after his family was woken up to gunfire directed at their Surrey, B.C., home in the middle of the night.
-
Bear vs. bin: Video shows B.C. bear struggling to get into secured garbage
Social media video showing a black bear struggling to break into a Squamish, B.C., garbage bin is highlighting the importance of properly securing attractants – especially at this time of year.
-
Doug McCallum no longer seeking recount in Surrey election
Outgoing mayor Doug McCallum has decided to concede Surrey's municipal election after all.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Man who shot at Moose Jaw police in custody, emergency alert cancelled
Moose Jaw Police say a man who shot at officers on Friday night prompting an emergency alert is now in custody.
-
Here's how much Sask. WHL fans are paying for tickets this season
Some Saskatchewan WHL teams have raised the cost of tickets this season as they face additional expenses, causing some fans to find other sources of entertainment.
-
Snow is coming back to Sask. this weekend
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement across a large portion of southern Saskatchewan because this looks to be the first snowfall of the season.