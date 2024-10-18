OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Auto Licence Plate recognition camera help Ottawa police arrest sexual assault suspect

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    The Ottawa Police Service says a driver on a sexual assault warrant was stopped Wednesday in the city's south end following an alert from the cruiser's Auto Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) camera.

    It happened during a traffic enforcement when the ALPR detected an expired licence plate.

    That was when the vehicle was stopped and when the traffic officer found that the "driver was wanted on an outstanding warrant on sexual assault," police told CTV News Ottawa.

    Police did not provide further information regarding the sexual assault case, citing the ongoing investigation.

    While the driver was arrested, the "vehicle was released to a licensed passenger," police add.

