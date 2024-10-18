Ottawa police looking to speak with driver about Old Richmond Road crash involving cyclist

The Ottawa Police Service is looking to speak with a driver who might have information related to a fatal crash involving a cyclist on Old Richmond Road late last month.

Police say the driver “may hold important details regarding the events leading up to” a cyclist being found on the road.

On Sept. 26, a 50-year-old cyclist was found with serious injuries on Richmond Road near Hope Side Road. Police say the reason for the injuries was not known at the time.

Ottawa paramedics told CTV News Ottawa the man was struck by the driver of a vehicle and was taken to hospital in critical condition. In an update on Oct. 1, police said the man died at the hospital.

The driver sought by police is believed to have been driving south on Old Richmond Road between 5:10 p.m. and 5:15 p.m. on Sept. 26. His vehicle is believed to be a four-door model 2019-2021 Hyundai Tucson.

Anyone with information about the driver is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, extension 2345, or to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

With files frrom CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond