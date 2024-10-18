Return of school bus service in Renfrew County tentatively slated for Oct. 28
The school bus authority in Renfrew County says most school bus service could resume before the end of the month after an agreement was reached with bus operators following lengthy negotiations.
More than 10,000 students in Renfrew County have been without school bus service since the start of the school year because the bus companies and the Renfrew County Joint Transportation Consortium (RCJTC) could not finalize a contract. The two sides were at odds over funding and costs.
A tentative agreement was reached on Oct. 7.
On Friday, the RCJTC said it has received a tentative return to service date of Oct. 28 from all but one of the bus companies.
"We have received a tentative return to service date of October 28, 2024, for the following companies: CF Vaudry Bus Lines, Holly Bus Lines, Musclow Bus Lines, Renfrew County Bus Lines, Valley Transportation, and Switzer-Carty. The consortium will continue to work with Skelhorn Bus Lines to determine a return to service date," the consortium said.
Parents and guardians can log into the RCJTC portal if they are unsure which school bus operator provides service for their children.
The tentative agreement announced on Oct. 7 would last until the end of the 2028-29 school year. The RCJTC says it and the bus companies' legal teams continue to work toward finalizing the contracts.
