What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: Oct. 21-23

Eddie Benhin leading the supporter section during the Atletico Ottawa home opener at TD Place. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa) Eddie Benhin leading the supporter section during the Atletico Ottawa home opener at TD Place. (Jackie Perez/CTV News Ottawa)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina