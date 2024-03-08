Sunny and warm today, but 20-40 mm of rain expected in Ottawa this weekend

It will be a sunny and warm start to the March Break in Ottawa, but heavy rain could disrupt your plans this weekend.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, calling for 20 to 40 mm of rain Saturday through Sunday.

"A low pressure system will bring widespread rain across southern Ontario this weekend. Rain will move over the area Saturday morning and progress eastward across the region," Environment Canada said in a statement.

"There is a risk of freezing rain in the Ottawa Valley during the onset of the event. At this point, there is still uncertainty regarding rainfall amounts."

The special weather statement stretches from the Toronto area to the Ottawa Valley.

The forecast calls for mainly sunny today. High 8 C.

Partly cloudy tonight. Low 2 C.

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers in the morning and early in the afternoon. Environment Canada says periods of rain will begin in the afternoon. High 10 C.

Rain or snow on Saturday night. Low 1 C.

Sunday will see rain or snow. High 3 C.

The outlook for Monday calls for a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries. High 4 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 1 C and a low of -8 C.