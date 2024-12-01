OTTAWA
    Eastern Ontario shoppers flock to holiday 'shop and hop' event to support small businesses

    For five rural communities in eastern Ontario, the annual Shop and Hop event is the sign that the holidays are right around the corner.

    Shoppers flocked to 17 locally owned shops in Lyndhurst, Seeley's Bay, Lansdowne, Delta and Elgin who were participating in the event.

    Shoppers collected stamps to fill out their ballot and entered their booklets for a chance to win one of the 32 gift certificates available. The more stamps a shopper collects, the more chances they have to win.

    Terri Dawson owns The Green Gecko in Lyndhurst and says the event is about getting people inside as many small and rural businesses as possible.

    "Independent and locally owned businesses are so grateful for your business these days," she said.

    "It makes a big difference to an independent retailer to have you in their door and they're happy and welcoming and it keeps your dollars in your community."

    As of Sunday afternoon, each location had handed out at least 100 stamps and some were closer to 200, according to Dawson.

    No purchase was necessary, further emphasizing the importance of enticing customers to come inside.

    "It brings a lot of people who haven't ever been into our store," said Trish Bolechowsky, the owner of The Tipped Ship in Elgin, Ont.

    "They discover a new place that they're going to return to. So, it's great."

    Shop and Hop started Friday and wrapped up on Sunday evening. 

