Sunny and warm start to May in Ottawa

A warm first day of May in Ottawa is a preview of the forecast for the month ahead.

Environment Canada is calling for a mainly sunny Sunday, with a high of 19 C.

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight. Low 8 C.

It will be a rainy start to the work week, with showers on Monday and a high of 12 C.

Tuesday will be cloudy with a high of 17 C.

More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 5 C.

WARM MAY

Environment Canada’s monthly forecast is calling a warm May for Ottawa.

The monthly temperature forecast predicts warmer than normal temperatures for the capital.