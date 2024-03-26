Sunny and mild day in the forecast for Ottawa

It is a cold start to Tuesday in Ottawa, but above-seasonal temperatures are in the forecast for the capital today and through the week.

It was -1 C at 6 a.m., with the wind chill making it feel like -6.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day today, with increasing cloudiness this afternoon. High 12 C.

Cloudy tonight with a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Low 4 C.

Cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers on Wednesday. High 15 C.

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 8 C.

The outlook for Good Friday calls for mainly sunny and a high of 6 C. Saturday will be sunny with a high of 8 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 6 C and a low of -4 C.