OTTAWA
Ottawa

Sunny and cold start to the work week in Ottawa

The tulips begin to bloom along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The tulips begin to bloom along the Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
Share

It will be a tale of two seasons in Ottawa this week, with temperatures starting the week below freezing and ending the week at 20 C.

The temperature dropped to -4 C early Monday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Monday. High 11 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low 5 C.

It will start out sunny on Tuesday, before clouds arrive in the afternoon. Showers are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and continue through the night. High 16 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 4 C.

Environment Canada is calling for below seasonal temperatures Wednesday night, with the temperature dropping to -8 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for sunshine and a high of 10 C. it will be sunny on Friday with a high of 17 C.

The long-range forecast calls for a high of 20 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Here's when your weight loss will plateau, according to science

Whether you’re shedding pounds with the help of effective new medicines, slimming down after weight loss surgery or cutting calories and adding exercise, there will come a day when the numbers on the scale stop going down, and you hit the dreaded weight loss plateau.

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

Windsor

London

Kitchener

Barrie

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Regina

Saskatoon

Vancouver

Vancouver Island

Kelowna

Stay Connected
Follow CTV News