Sunny and cold start to the work week in Ottawa

It will be a tale of two seasons in Ottawa this week, with temperatures starting the week below freezing and ending the week at 20 C.

The temperature dropped to -4 C early Monday morning.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mainly sunny day on Monday. High 11 C.

A few clouds tonight. Low 5 C.

It will start out sunny on Tuesday, before clouds arrive in the afternoon. Showers are expected to begin Tuesday afternoon and continue through the night. High 16 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers. High 4 C.

Environment Canada is calling for below seasonal temperatures Wednesday night, with the temperature dropping to -8 C.

The outlook for Thursday calls for sunshine and a high of 10 C. it will be sunny on Friday with a high of 17 C.

The long-range forecast calls for a high of 20 C on Sunday.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 14 C and a low of 3 C.