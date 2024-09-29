Sun, warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Sunday

Warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa until the end of the long weekend.

Environment Canada calls for a high of 22 C – humidex 25 – and mainly sunny skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are in the forecast for tonight.

Monday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 12 C are expected for the night.

The temperatures will start to drop Tuesday. A high of 21 C and cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. A low of 9 C, clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected at night.

The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 7 C.