    • Sun, warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa Sunday

    The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) The sun peeks around a tree on Britannia Beach. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    Warmer than normal temperatures in the forecast for Ottawa until the end of the long weekend.

    Environment Canada calls for a high of 22 C – humidex 25 – and mainly sunny skies with fog patches dissipating this morning. Clear skies and a low of 12 C are in the forecast for tonight.

    Monday will be sunny with a high of 22 C. Cloudy periods and a low of 12 C are expected for the night.

    The temperatures will start to drop Tuesday. A high of 21 C and cloudy skies are in the forecast for Tuesday. A low of 9 C, clouds and a 60 per cent chance of showers are expected at night.

    The average temperatures for this time of year are a high of 16 C and a low of 7 C.

    • One injured in Midland fire

