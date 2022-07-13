Summer fair season ready to return to eastern Ontario communities
Summer fair season ready to return to eastern Ontario communities
A family tradition, full of cotton candy, midway rides and farm animals, makes its return to the region this week, as the summer fair is back in-person, with record crowds expected.
At the Lansdowne Fairgrounds on Wednesday, crews were checking everything over, ready to welcome back guests to the 158th Lansdowne Fair.
"We're very close," said Craig Somerville, First Vice President of the Lansdowne Agricultural Society. "It's all the small touches now moving forward into Friday to get the gates open, but all the big stuff has been done and the volunteers have been awesome."
Located 30 minutes west of Brockville, organizers say it usually takes one year to plan this fair, and after a two-year pandemic hiatus, they only started making calls for this year’s event around February.
"As things started to open up a little more, it allowed us to add additional events that are always crowd pleasers that we have year after year," added Wayne Shields, Second Vice President with the society.
Popular events like the demolition derby, truck and tractor pulls, car show, cow chip bingo and, of course, the midway will all be returning.
A new attraction is also on the schedule, called the demo-x.
"It's basically a race of five cars on the track over a couple of jumps," Somerville said. "The Ontario Demolition Derby has put that on with us, so we are the first points-paying event for that this year for their circuit, so should be a good turnout."
Shields said the committee debated over the title of the fair this year, whether to use the 156th year instead of the 158th, because of the pandemic.
"We went back through the records, even at war times, to see what really took place. Was there a fair and things this way? And actually, even in those days, there was still a fair," he noted.
"In 2020 and 2021, we had a couple of drive-through barbecues and we also had a scaled down Santa Claus parade, so we were in existence, and so the decision was made, it's 158 years," Shields said, smiling.
With the kick-off scheduled for Friday, it will the first major fair in the region. The fun continues with the nearby Delta Fair, scheduled for July 21 to 24, and the Lombardy Fair running on July 29 to 31.
"We always like to be a bit of a leader rather than a follower," Shields joked.
Rural fairs are a tradition for many families, with one being part of the Lansdowne event for 58 years.
"To go back in-person is really something. It's in the blood, it really is," said Denise Kelly of Kelrock Livestock.
"My husband’s family has shown (livestock) there for over five decades, and has always been there and can't wait to go back," Kelly said.
Denise Kelly with one of her horses in the 1990s. (Supplied)
She says her family kept up the fair spirit with virtual events over the last two years, but it just wasn't the same.
"Virtual was very difficult. It was nice that a lot of people were trying their best to do it, to at least keep the foot in the door, that’s for sure," she added, noting how important fairs are to rural communities.
"(They) try to do a really good agricultural education part. Some of them are just amazing and it's a lot," Kelly said. "Learning where your food comes from, it really is something that everybody needs to know."
She has friends who plan trips around the fair, with one arriving from Georgia this weekend.
"Everybody's looking forward to it, that’s for sure. There's a lot of kids and a lot of families that can't wait to go back and see things and get things going again," she added, saying her children are ready to show off their prize-winning livestock in front of a crowd once again.
"My girls show beef cattle and they do western gaming, and they've always been with the heavy horses. We can't wait to put another trophy on the wall," she said.
This small community of around 500 residents expects to see more than 10,000 people come through the gates, with organizers offering an extra incentive for those who show up.
"We know everybody's being taxed, and an increase in the cost of living and things, so our board made a decision that we are not increasing the prices this year," Shields said.
"There's only so much money to go around, so we wanted a win-win for everyone," he added.
Somerville said sponsors have stepped up to help with this year’s event, contributing more than $10,000.
"We can’t thank them enough," he said. "Our sponsors have been loyal to us even through COVID. We've always gained sponsors and we gained again this year. Even though some of the sponsors have had some really rough times in the last two years, they have still be able to support us here at the fair."
"Without the sponsors, the Lansdowne Fair doesn’t happen," Somerville added.
Gates open at 3 p.m. on Friday with the opening ceremonies scheduled for 7 p.m.
Admission is $8 on Friday and $10 on Saturday and Sunday. A weekend pass for all three days is $25, with kids 12 and under free.
A full list of events can be found on the Lansdowne Fair website.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
How the Bank of Canada's rate hike will impact mortgages, loans and spending
The Bank of Canada increased its key interest rate by one percentage point Wednesday in the largest hike the country has seen in 24 years.
Fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose: A look at who is eligible in each province
The latest Omicron BA.5 variant is spreading through Canada, with some provinces reporting they have already entered a seventh wave. CTVNews.ca takes a look at who is currently eligible for a second booster shot or fourth dose by province and territory.
Bank of Canada's larger-than-expected interest rate hike is biggest jump since 1998
The Bank of Canada has hiked its overnight interest rate by 100 basis points to 2.5 per cent, following higher than-expected inflation. It is the biggest rate hike by the central bank since August, 1998.
'A very difficult decision': PM Trudeau defends returning Russia-Germany pipeline turbines
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is defending Canada's decision to grant a Canadian company a two-year exemption to federal sanctions, allowing them to return turbines from a Russian pipeline that supplies natural gas to Germany. The prime minister said that while it was 'a very difficult decision,' Russia is trying to 'weaponize energy as a way of creating division amongst the allies.'
Should you wait to get your 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose? There's no simple answer
With manufacturers expected to roll out an Omicron-specific vaccine in the fall, some Canadians may be left wondering whether to wait before getting their fourth dose. CTVNews.ca heard from several experts who shared their recommendations.
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
Rogers' five-day refund 'wholly inadequate' legal expert says
Rogers Communications Inc.'s move to credit its customers with the equivalent of five days of service following the massive outage that crippled its network last week is 'wholly inadequate,' a legal expert said.
Ex-Conservative staffer faces mischief charge for alleged Zoom theft from O'Toole: RCMP
Former Conservative staffer Dion Ahwai has been charged with mischief to data related to an investigation of the alleged theft of materials from Erin O'Toole's Zoom account during the 2020 leadership race, the RCMP said Wednesday.
July supermoon: 'Buck moon' set to light up the night sky
The evening sky will offer Canadians a stunning view of the full moon tonight, one that will be visible to stargazers the world over.
Atlantic
-
Spouse of Nova Scotia mass shooter reveals grim new details about their life together
For 19 years, Lisa Banfield lived with a man described as a controlling, abusive psychopath who repeatedly beat her.
-
'I thought, they're gone': Patient dies while waiting in Fredericton ER
Horizon Health Network confirmed Wednesday afternoon that a patient died while at Fredericton's Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital emergency department waiting room on Tuesday.
-
'It's hallway medicine': Horizon CEO promises permanent ER closures 'not on the agenda,' solving offload delays a priority
Offload delays, where paramedics are unable to transfer a patient at the hospital because there are no beds or not enough health-care workers to staff those beds, have become more of an issue in New Brunswick this year.
Toronto
-
Why Ontarians might get money from the government this week
A cheque from the government is on tap for some Ontarians this week.
-
Ontario expands eligibility for 4th COVID-19 vaccine dose, but healthy adults can wait until fall
Ontario is opening up eligibility for fourth COVID-19 vaccine dose to all adults aged 18 and up this week, however the province's chief medical officer of health says that healthy adults may want to wait until the fall.
-
Ontario gas prices set to drop again. Here’s when that will happen
Gas prices are set to drop to the lowest the province has seen in months, according to one industry expert.
Montreal
-
Quebec demands federally-regulated companies come up with plan to increase French at work
Quebec has started warning companies under federal jurisdiction that they have one month to devise a plan that complies with its new language regulations under Bill 96.
-
Quebec City nightclub accused of kicking out patrons for being 'too homosexual'
A renowned Quebec City nightclub is embroiled in a controversy over a homophobic incident that pushed the club to fire an employee and allegedly threaten legal action against a popular singer-songwriter.
-
93-year-old cyclist succumbs to injuries after car accident in Montreal
A 93-year-old cyclist has died after he was struck by a car in Montreal's Saint-Leonard borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police release photo of suspect wanted for attempted murder
Greater Sudbury Police have released a photo and a description of a suspect wanted for attempted murder in connection with an incident earlier this month on Frood Road.
-
Parents perturbed about COVID-19 cases at northern summer camp
At least three positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed at Camp Bickell just outside of Timmins, and some parents are raising concerns about a lack of communication.
-
SIU seeks witnesses to OPP arrest in Georgian Bay
The province’s Special Investigations Unit is seeking witnesses to help in an investigation where a 45-year-old man suffered serious injuries during an arrest by Ontario Provincial Police officers in the Township of Georgian Bay in the early hours of July 10.
London
-
'He could light up a room with his smile'; Family mourns loss of loved one
The victim of what police have described as a 'serious assault' in east London has died.
-
'Red Tape and Permits'; Why is Santa’s House still in Victoria Park?
The big red house was a hot topic of conversation during SunFest.
-
Spike in overdose deaths in Sarnia Lambton prompts alert
A recent spike in overdose deaths in Sarnia Lambton has prompted an alert from Ontario’s Chief Coroner.
Winnipeg
-
Multiple police units outside Osborne Village apartment
Multiple police cars are outside of an apartment building in Osborne Village Wednesday afternoon.
-
Manitoba teacher charged with sexual assault after several students come forward: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP officers have charged a teacher at the Steinbach Regional Secondary School with sexual assault and sexual interference after several students made allegations against him.
-
84-year-old woman in critical condition after unprovoked stabbing in Winnipeg; 15-year-old charged
Winnipeg police officers have arrested a teenager after an elderly woman was stabbed in unprovoked attack following a break-in at a home in the Grant Park neighbourhood.
Kitchener
-
Local pharmacists, public health units prepare for new wave of vaccinations
On Wednesday morning, Ontario’s chief medical officer Dr. Kieran Moore announced all adults aged 18 and up can book a fourth dose appointment using the provincial system as of 8 a.m. on July 14.
-
-
High-risk offender released in Brantford: police
Brantford police are issuing an advisory after a man convicted of multiple child pornography-related offences and sexual assault was released in the community.
Calgary
-
Final body from capsized boat pulled from Spray Lakes Reservoir
RCMP officials confirm the third and final body has been located in the Spray Lakes Reservoir in connection with a weekend boating accident.
-
Missing Alberta teen may be in Calgary, twin brother found safe
RCMP believe a teenage boy who went missing from the Gleichen area may be in Calgary.
-
Water restored for residents at southeast Calgary mobile home park
Multiple residents a southeast Calgary mobile home park now have running water after being without it for days.
Saskatoon
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Saskatoon extends spray pad hours due to heat
As part of its response to soaring temperatures the City of Saskatoon is extending spray pad hours.
-
Family of Saskatoon woman missing for 3 days pleads for help
The husband of a missing woman is pleading for the public's help in finding his wife.
Edmonton
-
Oilers announce Kane, Campbell and Kulak signings
The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Evander Kane, goalie Jack Campbell and defenceman Brett Kulak to start free agency.
-
Pedestrian killed in crash west of Edmonton
A 72-year-old woman is dead after a crash in Stony Plain Tuesday night.
-
Beekeeper called in to remove around 15,000 bees from downtown signal light
A local beekeeper says a swarm of bees on an LRT signal light should be gone within the next 24 hours.
Vancouver
-
'An unthinkable loss': Vancouver Symphony Orchestra mourns death of longtime music director
Maestro Bramwell Tovey, the longest-serving music director in the history of the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra, has died.
-
A Whistler, B.C. mansion is listed for $39M. Here's a look inside.
Billed as a "modern mountain masterpiece," a home in Whistler, B.C. is on the market for $39 million – about five times the amount of the Vancouver Canucks' highest-paid player's annual salary.
-
Appointments triple after B.C. expands 2nd booster access
The number of people seeking second COVID-19 booster vaccinations in British Columbia tripled week-over-week after the province grudgingly expanded access to the shots.
Regina
-
1st monkeypox case reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan says the first case of monkeypox in the province has been confirmed.
-
Riders, Garrett Marino issue apologies to Jeremiah Masoli following July 8 game against Ottawa
The Saskatchewan Roughriders and defensive lineman Garrett Marino have issued apologies to Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli and the team, following their July 8 game that saw Masoli injured by a hit from Marino.
-
Sask. family advises of unwanted GoFundMe page created after cattle lost in lightning strike
A Saskatchewan family who lost 28 cattle to a lightning strike last week wants people to be aware that a GoFundMe page created for them is not necessary.