Summer construction season set to begin in Ottawa

Construction season officially kicks off in Ottawa today, with millions of dollars in projects planned for this spring and summer.

Mayor Mark Sutcliffe and several councillors will attend a media briefing at 10:30 a.m. to outline the 2023 construction season projects, including potential traffic impacts.

The media conference will be held on Slater Street, in the area of the reconstruction project for Albert Street, Queen Street, Slater Street and Bronson Avenue. The project includes replacing existing sewers, watermains and roads, as well as the arrangement and reconstruction of the street right-of-way.

The city says during the 2023 construction season, the project will focus on completing the installation of the watermain and storm/sanitary sewer and surface work along Bronson Avenue, and begin the installation of the storm sewer and sanitary sewer on Queen Street, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street. The city's website says crews will aim to complete the work this year on Albert and Slater streets, between Bronson Avenue and Bay Street.

According to the city of Ottawa's website, other projects planned this summer include road resurfacing along Hunt Club Road, Moodie Drive between Carling Avenue and Corkstown Road, Carling Avenue from March Road to Shirley's Bay Complex, and sections of Catherine Street, Gladstone Avenue, Island Park Drive and Preston Street.

There will also be construction to replace the Samuel Fisher Bridge, over the Middle Castor River along 9th Line Road.

The 2023 city of Ottawa budget included $136 million to improve and renew roads, including paving and resurfacing. There is also $245 million to design and construct integrated sewer and road projects, $34 million to renew bridge structures, $7.7 million to renew sidewalks and pathways and $3.2 million for guiderail renewal.