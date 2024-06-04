Federal public servants should be compensated for Canada Life fiasco, government report recommends

A federal committee is recommending that public servants who suffered financial losses as a result of delayed or denied claims by Canada Life Insurance be compensated.

The standing committee on government operations and estimates published a report into the changeover of the public service health-care plan (PSHCP) from Sun Life to Canada Life. It comes after a slew of complaints from federal public servants who experienced long wait times or denied insurance claims since the changeover on July 1, 2023.

The new Canada Life plan covers approximately 1.7 million federal workers, retirees and their dependents.

The committee report makes nine recommendations, including better monitoring of Canada Life's performance and that affected clients be compensated.

"Ensure employees who have suffered financial loss as a result of Canada Life's unjustified delays or denials of claims are fully compensated for these losses," the fifth recommendation reads.

Canada Life said last summer that it was dealing with higher-than-normal call volumes and longer wait times within its call center, driven primarily by people who were working to complete the enrolment process and by pharmacies that were transitioning prescription claim data to the plan.

In December, representatives from Canada Life appeared before committee to apologize for the problems. Canada Life senior vice-president Ryan Weiss said, "The transition has not been smooth for all members of the [PSHCP]."

Weiss added that Canada Life made improvements to its ability to manage claims.

"Call wait times as noted are now an average of approximately one to three minutes, claims are being processed within approximately two days and our top priority now is maintaining service levels," he said.

According to the report, the Public Service Alliance of Canada (PSAC) noted a backlog of thousands of claims this spring.

"As of 5 March 2024, Canada Life's dashboard indicates that the average processing time was one day for digital claims and five days for paper claims. Data provided to the committee by showed that, as of 26 February 2024, the Canada Life claims processing backlog of more than 16 days was 3,867, with 226 of these claims being over 60 days old."

The report also recommends Canada Life improve communication with plan members when changes are made to coverage and that the government take into account members' access to the internet and technology.

Federal unions, including PSAC and the Canadian Association of Professional Employees (CAPE) have heard from union members frustrated by Canada Life's service.

"Confronted with denied claims, members are often faced with two difficult choices. They can launch a laborious process to dispute the decision or decide to pay the amount out of their own pocket, in the hope that they can find an alternative treatment covered by the insurance provider," said CAPE.

According to the report, Marie-Chantal Girard, Senior Assistant Deputy Minister at the Treasury Board of Canada Secretariat, said that the change to a new plan administrator and the modernization of coverage created challenges.

"Of course, it requires some training, and we understand that the previous administrator had 27 years of implementing the same plan," she is quoted saying. "Every person who is owed money based on the plan parameters and the admissibility has been or will be made whole. They are being reimbursed everything that was due to them according to the plan. It might take longer, but they will get their reimbursement."

CTV News Ottawa has reached out to PSAC, CAPE and the Treasury Board for further comment.

Full list of recommendations

Recommendation 1

That the Government of Canada involve representatives of employees and retirees in the re-tendering process when the time comes to renew the "Administrative Services Only" contract for the Public Service Health Care Plan; and that efforts be made to involve people with disabilities and their caregivers in the process to ensure that their needs are understood.

Recommendation 2

That the Government of Canada work with the administrator of the Public Service Health Care Plan to improve communication with plan members when changes are made to coverage; and that in doing so, the government consider members' access to the Internet and/or new information and communications technologies.

Recommendation 3

That the Government of Canada begin monitoring the performance of the Plan Administrator on the first day when the contract comes into force; that the transition period prior to activation include monitoring milestones to ensure that the chosen contractor is capable of providing a functional website and bilingual services, among other things; and that in the future, contracts with plan administrators do not provide a grace period to a contractor that has no or few consequences for severe underperformance.

Recommendation 4

That the Government of Canada provide the rationale behind the decision to transition to a new plan administrator and to modernize benefits on the same date, given that Canada Life acknowledged that this decision contributed to the issues facing the Public Service Health Care Plan since 1 July 2023.

Recommendation 5

That the Government of Canada ensure employees who have suffered financial loss as a result of Canada Life's unjustified delays or denials of claims are fully compensated for these losses.

Recommendation 6

That the Government of Canada make available to employees the service standards included in its contract with Canada Life and provide regular updates to stakeholders on both Canada Life's adherence to those standards and any penalties levied against Canada Life for failing to meet those standards.

Recommendation 7

That the Government of Canada revisit its existing caps on coverage for physiotherapy services to bring them in line with previous coverage and distinguish between short and long-term needs.

Recommendation 8

That the Government of Canada develop separate processes for monitoring the timeliness and accuracy of a) prior authorization decision-making and appeals; and b) claims made for drugs, treatments, and devices not requiring prior authorization, in order to properly enforce the service-level standards contained in the contract.

Recommendation 9

That the Government of Canada ensure that the selected company has the capacity to provide services in French at all times and within the same amount of time as services provided in English.