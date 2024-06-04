OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Restaurants reintroducing paper menus amid QR code backlash

    James and Destiny Emmett carouse the paper menu provided at Chances R restaurant in Ottawa, Ont. Jun. 4, 2024. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News). James and Destiny Emmett carouse the paper menu provided at Chances R restaurant in Ottawa, Ont. Jun. 4, 2024. (Tyler Fleming / CTV News).
    Share

    Many restaurants have adopted QR code menus to streamline service and reduce staffing needs, but consumer complaints are driving a shift back to paper menus.

    During the COVID-19 pandemic, many restaurants switched to digital menus accessed online via QR codes on smartphones, a trend that was not universally popular.

    A growing number of diners have been voicing their frustrations with QR code menus, citing difficulty navigating them, privacy concerns and a negative impact on ambiance. Privacy issues and technological challenges, especially for older customers, are also significant factors in the backlash.

    QR menus has even been linked to a decrease in check averages and tips for servers. One restaurant group saw a 10 per cent drop in check averages due to diners not scrolling through all the menu options.

    In response, many sit-down restaurants are reverting back to paper menus, while some are adopting a hybrid approach, offering both printed and QR code menus to accommodate different preferences.

    Despite the shift, QR code menus still have niche uses, such as providing additional information.

    A study by PYMNTS Intelligence found that only 31 per cent of consumers had a positive view of QR code menus.

    Sweet patio weather is being served-up to James and Destiny Emmett at Chances R restaurant in Ottawa's west-end. They chose the 'traditional' way, by ordering from a hard-copy menu.

    "I hated the QR codes," said Destiny.

    "I understood why they thought it would be effective, but it was just complicated and added an extra step. Just want to flip through the menu, look at the options and get to it. It's easier for me."

    "Why do I need to use a phone for this, it just doesn't make sense to me," said another patron, Joe Duschinsky.

    "A QR code link kind of takes away part of that restaurant feel and I've joined with people who have actually stood up and said no if they don't have a menu."

    Recognizing customer preferences, Chances R has re-introduced a paper menu.

    "QR codes, they served their purpose, but our clients here definitely prefer to have a menu in their hands," said Kelly Thicke, a manager at Chances R, who notes that the QR codes also came with its own set of issues.

    "We found that the sanitizing solutions that we would use would actually smear away the QR code, so you were left with something that wasn't really nice to look at."

    Technology expert, Carmi Levy says in an age of online security threats, there are also risks associated with QR codes.

    "You can walk into a restaurant with a rogue QR code or a sticker, and put it on top of the legitimate one and no would ever know the difference," said Levy.

    "Criminals can take us to websites that infect our devices with malware or ransomware where they can steal your authentication information, usernames and passwords."

    Levy says if you plan to access a businesses online menu, or its services, it should be done by typing in the web address directly – A more secure solution, but far less convenient.

    For Duschinsky, he would much rather simply use a paper menu provided by the restaurant.

    "It's part of the restaurant experience," he says.

    "The security around phones is so wishy-washy nowadays I prefer to not go down that route with QR codes, especially when it comes to something like a menu."

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Feature Report

    Feature Report Fixed or variable? Advice from more than 50 brokers for Canadians whose mortgages are up for renewal

    Over the next year-and-a-half, 44 per cent of all mortgages will be up for renewal in Canada. To help guide consumers through these uncertain financial times, CTV News reached out to more than 50 mortgage brokers across Canada with a list of questions. Their answers provide professional guidance for individuals and families searching for clarity and sound advice.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News