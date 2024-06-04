OTTAWA
Ottawa

    1 dead in fiery 2-vehicle crash near Hawkesbury, Ont.: OPP

    OPP badge in this file image. OPP badge in this file image.
    

    Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead and several others were injured following a two-vehicle crash near Hawkesbury.

    It happened at around 4:50 p.m. on County Road 17, between Golf Club Road and Tupper Street.

    OPP spokesperson Bill Dickson tells CTV News Ottawa that both vehicles involved caught fire.

    One person was pronounced dead at the scene. Several other people were transported to hospital with varying degrees of injuries, Dickson said. At least one was transferred to a hospital in Ottawa.

    Further details about the victims were not immediately available. 

    County Road 17 is expected to be closed in both directions in the area for several hours.

