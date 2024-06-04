5 injured, 1 critical after Highway 7 crash west of Carleton Place

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a crash between a car and a pick-up truck west of Carleton Place on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say on social media that officers responded to the crash at around 8:15 a.m. on Highway 7 in Lanark, approximately 70 kilometres west of Ottawa.

Police say one person suffered critical injuries in the crash and another has "very serious" injuries. Three others are reported to be in stable condition.

Highway 7 is currently closed between Ferguson Falls Road and Drummond Concession 7. Detours are in place.

OPP continue to investigate the crash.