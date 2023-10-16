Sudbury, Ont. man facing charges in fatal July crash on Highway 401
Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is facing charges following a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont. this summer.
The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. July 15, in the westbound lanes of the busy highway. OPP a truck towing a car and an SUV were involved. The driver of the truck lost control near Marysville Road, west of Napanee, Ont., and came to a stop in a live lane. The SUV crashed into the truck.
One person in the SUV was killed. The two other people who were in the SUV and the two people who were in the truck were taken to hospital.
The deceased has not publicly identified.
On Monday, OPP said Desmond Price, 31, of Sudbury, Ont. was charged with driving while prohibited, causing death by criminal negligence, and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.
The charges have not been proven in court.
The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear a Napanee court at a later date.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
LIVE SOON @ 1:30 p.m.
LIVE SOON @ 1:30 p.m. Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
21 Canadians safe in Jordan after fleeing West Bank, government confirms
Canada's minister of foreign affairs has confirmed the first group of Canadians from the West Bank arrived safely in Jordan on Monday.
DEVELOPING Breaking news updates on Day 10 of the latest Israel-Hamas war
More than a million people have fled their homes in the Gaza Strip ahead of an expected Israeli invasion that seeks to eliminate Hamas' leadership after its deadly incursion. Aid groups warn an Israeli ground offensive could hasten a humanitarian crisis.
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
Destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial: how a Canadian woman's killer evaded justice for 40+ years
W5 presents the inside story of how the killer of Canadian woman Sonia Herok-Stone evaded justice for 40-plus years, due to destroyed evidence, a flaky witness and a mistrial.
opinion Don Martin: What will change if Poilievre's Conservatives win a majority in the next election?
In his column for CTVNews.ca, political columnist Don Martin contemplates a future with Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre as prime minister, and what will change should his party win a majority government in the next federal election.
Business gloom deepens as sales moderate, Bank of Canada survey finds
Canadian business sentiment continued to weaken in the third quarter, according to the Bank of Canada's latest business outlook survey, as companies said they expect sales growth to slow over the coming year.
Government issues travel warning for Lebanon, suggests Canadians leave
There have now been five Canadians confirmed killed amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and follow up continues on the cases of three other missing Canadians, the federal government said. A new warning has also been issued for Canadians in Lebanon: 'consider leaving, while commercial means are still available.'
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Atlantic
-
More rain to come as warnings continue for Eastern Nova Scotia
Rainfall warnings calling for totals up to or in excess of 80 mm continue Monday afternoon in Nova Scotia for Cape Breton as well as Pictou, Antigonish, and Guysborough Counties.
-
N.S. RCMP say public not at risk as search continues for motel shooting suspect
Nova Scotia RCMP say they don't believe there is any threat to the public as they continue their search for a potentially armed man suspected of shooting a woman at a motel in Brookfield, N.S.
-
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Toronto
-
LIVE SOON @ 1:30 p.m.
LIVE SOON @ 1:30 p.m. Ontario government to table bill to return Greenbelt land and codify its boundaries
The Ontario government is expected to introduce legislation Monday that would return parcels of land to the Greenbelt as well as codify its boundaries.
-
One person dies after being struck by vehicle in midtown Toronto
One person has died after being struck by a dump truck in midtown Toronto.
-
Doug Ford government moves to censure NDP MPP for comments about Israel-Gaza war
The Doug Ford government has put forward a motion that would censure an Ontario NDP MPP over her comments on the Israel-Gaza war.
Montreal
-
Montreal police unveil new, eye-catching pedestrian safety campaign
Drivers heading south on d'Iberville Street in Montreal's east end could soon be confronted by their worst nightmare -- what could happen if they're not careful behind the wheel.
-
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
-
Habs forward Kirby Dach suffers 'significant injury,' will be out for a while
Montreal Canadiens forward Kirby Dach has suffered a 'significant injury' and will be out long-term.
Northern Ontario
-
Three men fined $11K after shooting a moose from a boat in northern Ont.
Three men from northern Ontario are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to illegally hunting a moose from a boat last fall, in an area they were not permitted to hunt.
-
As overtime costs reach $2.8M, plan would see Sudbury hire eight new full-time firefighters
As the municipal budget process nears, staff and city councillors are making their pitch for how the 2024 budget should be spent.
-
Sudbury may require use of clear plastic garbage bags to boost recycling, composting
Greater Sudbury is considering ways to encourage residents to recycle and compost, including mandating the use of clear plastic garbage bags.
London
-
OPP searching for three suspects following incident in Ingersoll
Around 8 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to a home on Robinson Road where they said suspects tried to get into a home and fled on foot before being confronted by the homeowner.
-
Veltman murder trial: Here's what you need to know before day 24
Accused in the deaths of a London Muslim family, Nathaniel Veltman took the stand in his own defence, his evidence will continue in Windsor’s Superior Court Monday. Here’s what you missed.
-
Replica firearm seized after individual attends Oktoberfest dressed as 'Call of Duty' character: St. Thomas police
Police in St. Thomas seized a replica firearm over the weekend after a person with what was believed to have been a gun was reported at an Oktoberfest event.
Winnipeg
-
Case of Winnipeg man accused of killing parents, attacking nurse in hospital expected in court
The case of a Winnipeg man who is accused of killing his parents and stabbing a staff member at Seven Oaks Hospital is expected to be in court on Monday.
-
In-custody death being investigated: Winnipeg police
Manitoba’s police watchdog is investigating after a man died while in the custody of the Winnipeg Police Service.
-
Fire destroys grain elevator in Manitoba community
Residents near St. Jean Baptiste woke up to a dark column of smoke rising up into the fall sky Saturday morning.
Kitchener
-
Missing person connected to multi-day investigation at Guelph home: Police
Guelph police are looking for a missing man who they say may have information about an ongoing police investigation.
-
Driver charged in five-vehicle crash in Cambridge
A 23-year-old from Cambridge has been charged in a five-vehicle crash on Sunday.
-
GED test to end next spring
The current Canadian version of the General Educational Development (GED) test used in Ontario, will no longer be available starting spring 2024.
Calgary
-
Cyclist seriously injured after being pinned between vehicles
Emergency crews say a cyclist is in hospital after they were seriously injured in a crash in southeast Calgary.
-
Flu, COVID-19 immunizations begin in Alberta
Starting Monday, Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for their seasonal flu and COVID-19 shots and Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are still plenty of open spaces.
-
Tourmaline Oil announces deal to buy Bonavista Energy worth $1.45 billion
Tourmaline Oil Corp. has signed an agreement to buy Bonavista Energy Corp. in a deal worth $1.45 billion.
Saskatoon
-
One person dead after being hit by train in Saskatoon
A person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train while walking on the train tracks.
-
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
-
New guideline urges doctors to regularly screen for alcohol use disorder
New guidance to help family doctors detect and manage high-risk drinking addresses a crucial gap in knowledge among both patients and doctors, say its authors, who warn that a common practice to prescribe antidepressants can actually induce cravings for alcohol.
Edmonton
-
Suspect fatally shot by northern Alta. RCMP on Sunday
A person was shot and killed by Mounties in northern Alberta on Sunday.
-
Flu, COVID-19 immunizations begin in Alberta
Starting Monday, Albertans will be rolling up their sleeves for their seasonal flu and COVID-19 shots and Alberta Health Services (AHS) says there are still plenty of open spaces.
-
21-year-old Israeli-Canadian jumped on grenade to save fiancee during Hamas attack, family says
The fifth Canadian known to have died in the Israel-Hamas war has been identified as a 21-year-old man.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING B.C. is bringing in new rules for short-term rentals. Here's what's changing
B.C.'s new legislation on short-term rentals will triple the fines for hosts who break the rules, and bring in a number of new requirements for operators in an attempt to return units to the long-term market.
-
Search for senior missing in Whistler suspended
The search for a missing 80-year-old man and his dog in Whistler was suspended Sunday after volunteers logged more than 2,600 hours in seven days.
-
Order of B.C. recipient paid $28,000 plus travel expenses for hip replacement surgery in Alberta
Not able to walk and on strong opioids for pain, Tracy Porteous decided she couldn’t wait any longer. She decided to pay for private hip replacement surgery in Calgary.
Regina
-
Sask. legislators ready for marathon school pronoun debate
Legislators in Saskatchewan are gearing up for a marathon debate surrounding a controversial policy that would require parental consent before a youth could be referred to by a different pronoun at school.
-
Regina driver ticketed more than $1,100 after being clocked at 148 km/h on Lewvan Drive
Regina police say a driver was ticketed $1,112 after being clocked travelling 148 km/h in a 70 zone on Lewvan Drive at 13th Avenue.
-
One person dead after being hit by train in Saskatoon
A person was killed Monday morning after being struck by a train while walking on the train tracks.