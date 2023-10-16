Sudbury, Ont. man facing charges in fatal July crash on Highway 401

Ontario Provincial Police say a Sudbury man is facing charges following a fatal crash on Highway 401 near Napanee, Ont. this summer.

The crash happened at around 11:30 p.m. July 15, in the westbound lanes of the busy highway. OPP a truck towing a car and an SUV were involved. The driver of the truck lost control near Marysville Road, west of Napanee, Ont., and came to a stop in a live lane. The SUV crashed into the truck.

One person in the SUV was killed. The two other people who were in the SUV and the two people who were in the truck were taken to hospital.

The deceased has not publicly identified.

On Monday, OPP said Desmond Price, 31, of Sudbury, Ont. was charged with driving while prohibited, causing death by criminal negligence, and two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm.

The charges have not been proven in court.

The accused was held for a bail hearing and remanded into custody. He is scheduled to appear a Napanee court at a later date.