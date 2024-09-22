Senators' owner reacts to deal over new arena at LeBreton Flats
It's been one year since Michael Andlauer took over ownership of the Ottawa Senators and on Saturday, he spoke for the first time about the tentative deal for a new arena at LeBreton Flats.
"I would love to say that in five years, we’re dropping the puck," Andlauer told reporters. "It's certainly possible, I'd like to under-promise and overdeliver so once the process gets started, we'll probably have a better idea as the year goes along."
After more than two years of talks, The National Capital Commission (NCC) announced Friday that an agreement in principle has been reached between Capital Sports Development Inc. (CSDI) and the NCC.
While there is no concrete timeline or price tag, a new arena could cost in the $1 billion range.
"It shouldn't cost taxpayers money," Andlauer said. "We want to do this, and it's got to be sustainable. I also don’t want our fans to be paying $200 for a ticket and $30 for a beer and $50 for parking. But in any event. that’s to be looked at."
Fans at the Slush Puppie Centre also reacted to the news as they cheered on the Sens in an inter-squad game.
"I think it's great news. I think in terms of you know getting more fans in and more atmosphere getting people and business downtown," said one fan.
"I know a lot of people in Pembroke are not necessarily happy. I've seen the chats, but I think they're getting a taste of what we had to go through for so long, as well as everyone in Orleans and elsewhere," said fan Patrick Narcisse.
Nacisse, a long-time fan, says on game days it can take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half to get to the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata from Gatineau on game-day.
"Typically speaking, it was kind of hectic when you drove there because parking and the traffic was not a good combination, generally speaking," said Narcisse. "I'm really excited, I think it's going to rejuvenate downtown Ottawa also."
The 10-acre lot purchased from the National Capital Commission sets the stage for more conversations and the opportunity to expand the fanbase in Gatineau.
"All I am is a catalyst to get these lands going and I’m excited about the future," Andlauer said. "We're going to be player 48 home games and hopefully a dozen playoff games every year and that's only a third of what the events are going to have. This is an event centre for the city of Ottawa and Gatineau and I’m excited about that."
The Senators are expected to own the land by sometime next year.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'We have a responsibility:' Trudeau urges global leaders to support pact for future
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling world leaders to either bury their heads in the sand or put differences aside for the sake of future generations.
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
Air Canada union head says she'll resign if pilots reject deal
The head of the Air Canada pilots union says she'll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal with the airline, raising the stakes as aviators mull whether to accept hefty salary gains or drive an even harder bargain.
Police searching for victim's brother after fatal shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed his brother in an argument at a Scarborough housing complex late Saturday night.
2 suspended from U.S. college swim team after report of slur scratched onto student's body
At least two students at Gettysburg College in Pennsylvania have been suspended from the swim team after a report that a racial slur was scratched onto a student's body, officials said.
John Mulaney and Olivia Munn have second child, a daughter named Mei
Comedian John Mulaney and actor Olivia Munn now have a second child, a daughter named Mei June Mulaney.
Kate, the Princess of Wales, makes first public appearance after cancer treatment
Kate, the Princess of Wales, made her first public appearance Sunday since she announced she had completed chemotherapy and would return to some public duties.
How does your health measure up? Criticism of long-time tool used to track progress
Body mass index, a long-time tool used to measure a person's health, may soon be out the door as some health professionals push for a system they say is more accurate.
Sudbury police cleared in incident where suspect suffered broken neck during struggle with officers: SIU
Ontario's police watchdog has decided there are no grounds to believe Sudbury police committed a crime during a difficult arrest in May where the suspect's neck was broken.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
National stars headline Saint John Theatre Company’s latest production in N.B.
Saint John Theatre Company’s “Waiting for Godot” stars former "Corner Gas" star Eric Peterson, and R.H. Thomson, known for his role in "Anne with an E."
-
Missing man found deceased in Annapolis Valley, N.S.
A 76-year-old man who was reported missing Saturday in Annapolis District, N.S., has been found deceased.
-
Air Canada union head says she'll resign if pilots reject deal
The head of the Air Canada pilots union says she'll step down if members opt not to approve a tentative deal with the airline, raising the stakes as aviators mull whether to accept hefty salary gains or drive an even harder bargain.
Toronto
-
Police searching for victim's brother after fatal shooting in Toronto
Toronto police say they are searching for a suspect who allegedly shot and killed his brother in an argument at a Scarborough housing complex late Saturday night.
-
Roads reopen near Union Station following suspicious package investigation
Roads have reopened near Union Station following a suspicious package investigation on Sunday afternoon.
-
Toronto man and daughter lose $18K in bank card fraud: police
Toronto police have arrested three people and they are looking for two others in connection with an alleged fraud that saw a man and his daughter bilked out of more than $18,000.
Montreal
-
Woman missing in Hemmingford, Que.
Provincial police (SQ) are looking for 29-year-old Kelsey Watt, who went missing in Hemmingford, Que.
-
Thousands take on Montreal marathon, raising over $800K for charity
Nearly 15,000 runners pounded the pavement on Sunday in the 32nd edition of Montreal’s Bereva Marathon.
-
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024
CTV News Montreal at Six for Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024 with anchor Matt Gilmour.
Northern Ontario
-
Suspicious fire displaces two people in Sudbury's west end
There were no injuries reported after a home on Regent Street near Douglas Street in Greater Sudbury’s west end on Sunday morning.
-
'We have a responsibility:' Trudeau urges global leaders to support pact for future
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is telling world leaders to either bury their heads in the sand or put differences aside for the sake of future generations.
-
OPP officer shoots at man after he crashed into police vehicle on Hwy. 11: SIU
Ontario’s police watchdog is investigating after an Ontario Provincial Police officer discharged his firearm at a 36-year-old man in near Moonbeam, Ont., on Friday night.
Windsor
-
Essex-Windsor EMS above cardiac arrest response target
Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) is reporting that it’s above the provincial target for sudden cardiac arrest response times.
-
video
video Windsor-Essex's first drone light show at the Uncommon Festival
The Amherstburg Uncommon Festival is living up to its name with the addition of a drone light show — a first for Essex County.
-
St. Clair College’s men’s baseball sit in first place undefeated in OCAA league play
The St. Clair College Saints were in Oshawa over the weekend as they faced Durham College.
London
-
‘Two shifts, full-time by January’: CAMI employees ratify new contract
Wage increases, new paid holidays and a big signing bonus are part of the new contract for CAMI employees in Ingersoll, Ont.
-
video
video World famous hockey podcasters draw huge crowd in downtown London
The most popular hockey podcasters on the planet brought some major attention to the Forest City this weekend with the annual Chiclets Cup.
-
Motorcyclist involved in fatal south London collision identified
The identity of a motorcyclist has been revealed by loved ones on social media following Friday’s fatal south end collision in London. The London Police Service has not released anything regarding the driver’s identity.
Kitchener
-
Suspected funnel cloud spotted over Brantford, Ont.
Brantford, Ont. residents were met with an unexpected sight on Saturday evening as a suspected funnel cloud appeared in the skies above the city.
-
Man arrested after stabbing incident in Waterloo
Police were called to a business in the area of University Avenue East and Weber Street North at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man attempting to stab another man.
-
Man left with life-threatening injuries following hit-and-run: WRPS
Police said the pedestrian, a 52-year-old man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with life-threatening injuries and the driver of the vehicle failed to remain at the scene.
Barrie
-
Man arrested after falsely reporting vehicle was stolen
One man is in police custody after fabricating a story to police and reporting his vehicle was stolen.
-
Large fire at tent encampment in Barrie
Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a tent encampment in Barrie on Sunday.
-
Beekeeping continues to grow on local ‘Bee Campus’
A year after being recognized as one of 19 ‘Bee Campuses’ by Bee City Canada, Georgian College continues to promote the importance of bees to agriculture, the economy and education.
Winnipeg
-
'Let’s bring him home to his mom and dad': Search for missing six-year-old Shamattawa boy continues
Manitoba RCMP and community members are still feverishly searching for a six-year-old boy who went missing five days ago.
-
Bomb robot dispatched after suspicious item found: WPS
Winnipeg police called in the bomb unit Saturday night after a suspicious item was found in a Centennial neighbourhood back lane.
-
From daddy-o to rizz; A look back at slang through the ages
While slang may come and go, experts say the phenomenon behind them, which constantly churns out brand-new bon mots, is as old as language itself.
Calgary
-
Calgary ends water restrictions, 'effective immediately'
The City of Calgary ended water restrictions for the city at a Sunday morning update.
-
Inglewood residents rally to save their pool
Nearly 100 Inglewood residents rallied Saturday afternoon in a continuing effort to save the Inglewood Aquatic Centre.
-
'It's the new bowling': Calgary couple find their 'Zen' through axe throwing, compete in world championships
Nick Kolomyja reckons axe throwing may have saved his life.
Edmonton
-
Caught on camera: Edmonton police officers injure man, assault charges laid
An Edmonton man says he was in the wrong place at the wrong time when he was injured by members of the Edmonton Police Service last year.
-
Number of people living unhoused in Edmonton up 47% in 2024: Data
The number of Edmontonians experiencing homelessness has risen 47 per cent this year, according to data from the city's main housing agency.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal west Edmonton crash: police
One person is dead after an early morning crash in west Edmonton.
Regina
-
'A tragedy': Overnight fire damages Cathedral Community Fridge
Fire officials are investigating after a fire completely destroyed the community fridge in the Cathedral neighbourhood.
-
'I want to make her proud': Bella Brave's mother talks life after daughter's death and plans to continue her legacy
The last two months after losing her daughter Bella have been extremely difficult for Kyla Thomson.
-
Three youths arrested in connection to bear mace incident at Regina school
Regina police arrested three youths in connection to a bear mace incident at a Regina high school on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teen dies after ATV strikes ditch
A 14-year-old girl from Flying Dust First Nation was killed after a high-speed ATV struck a ditch near Meadow Lake.
-
Historic building moved out of Sask. national park townsite
The 75-year-old building, formerly the Waskesiu Chamber of Commerce building, was relocated to the Parks Canada compound on the edge of the townsite.
-
B.C. driver killed in crash on Sask. highway
A 53-year-old woman from north Vancouver, B.C. was killed after a semi and truck collided on Highway 16 near Dafoe.
Vancouver
-
One man dead, another injured after gang-related shooting in Langley: IHIT
One man is dead and another injured after a shooting in Langley Saturday evening that homicide investigators say is gang-related.
-
B.C. Interior emergency room closed for 25 hours
Anyone needing emergency care in a city in B.C.’s southern Interior will need to seek help elsewhere until Monday, as the latest ER closure in the region has shuttered the department’s doors for 25 hours.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
Vancouver Island
-
New seats redrew B.C. legislature's floor plan. They bring political calculations too
Work crews have been busy in the British Columbia legislature over the summer, prying apart desks in the historic chamber and piling them up in hallways as they tried to work out how to fit in six more seats.
-
Day 2 of B.C. election campaign sees Conservatives and NDP focus on Metro Vancouver
The two top contenders in British Columbia's provincial election dove deep into the various issues plaguing the Metro Vancouver area on Sunday, in some cases hearing directly from those most affected.
-
Victoria resident plans to by plants and plane tickets after $1M lottery win
A Victoria woman is now $1 million richer after winning a Maxmillions prize on a recent Lotto Max Draw.
Kelowna
-
'Don't know where the animals came from': Runaway pigs rounded up in West Kelowna, B.C.
A pair of runaway pigs are in the custody of an animal sanctuary in the Okanagan after evading police and volunteers for hours earlier this week.
-
Video shows historic bridge in Kamloops, B.C., collapsing after fire
The Red Bridge, a historic landmark in Kamloops, B.C., was completely destroyed by fire early Thursday morning.
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.