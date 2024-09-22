Senators' owner reacts to deal over new arena at LeBreton Flats

It's been one year since Michael Andlauer took over ownership of the Ottawa Senators and on Saturday, he spoke for the first time about the tentative deal for a new arena at LeBreton Flats.

"I would love to say that in five years, we’re dropping the puck," Andlauer told reporters. "It's certainly possible, I'd like to under-promise and overdeliver so once the process gets started, we'll probably have a better idea as the year goes along."

After more than two years of talks, The National Capital Commission (NCC) announced Friday that an agreement in principle has been reached between Capital Sports Development Inc. (CSDI) and the NCC.

While there is no concrete timeline or price tag, a new arena could cost in the $1 billion range.

"It shouldn't cost taxpayers money," Andlauer said. "We want to do this, and it's got to be sustainable. I also don’t want our fans to be paying $200 for a ticket and $30 for a beer and $50 for parking. But in any event. that’s to be looked at."

Fans at the Slush Puppie Centre also reacted to the news as they cheered on the Sens in an inter-squad game.

"I think it's great news. I think in terms of you know getting more fans in and more atmosphere getting people and business downtown," said one fan.

"I know a lot of people in Pembroke are not necessarily happy. I've seen the chats, but I think they're getting a taste of what we had to go through for so long, as well as everyone in Orleans and elsewhere," said fan Patrick Narcisse.

Nacisse, a long-time fan, says on game days it can take anywhere from 45 minutes to an hour and a half to get to the Canadian Tire Centre in Kanata from Gatineau on game-day.

"Typically speaking, it was kind of hectic when you drove there because parking and the traffic was not a good combination, generally speaking," said Narcisse. "I'm really excited, I think it's going to rejuvenate downtown Ottawa also."

The 10-acre lot purchased from the National Capital Commission sets the stage for more conversations and the opportunity to expand the fanbase in Gatineau.

"All I am is a catalyst to get these lands going and I’m excited about the future," Andlauer said. "We're going to be player 48 home games and hopefully a dozen playoff games every year and that's only a third of what the events are going to have. This is an event centre for the city of Ottawa and Gatineau and I’m excited about that."

The Senators are expected to own the land by sometime next year.