Canada Army Run takes Place in Ottawa Sunday

Thousands participated in the 17th annual Canada Army Run Sunday in the capital's downtown.

For almost two decades, the Canada Army Run has been woven into the fabric of the capital. Over 15 thousand runners participated on site and virtually this year.

The Carswell family took up the challenge this year, David and his wife Zakiya ran the five- kilometre with their three kids, including their youngest who's just three-month-old.

"It was fun; tiring, but very fun," Zakiya said. "It's sense of pride for all the military people … it's showing appreciation and letting them know they are not alone and we stand with them."

"My son wanted to run and participate. And being a veteran, we wanted to encourage him to do this," David said. "The community is coming together to support an event like this it’s a source of pride."

With a 5-k, 10-k and half-marathon, there was a race to suit almost everyone. And if you could not make it out on Sunday, there is still an opportunity to participate in a virtual race until Sept. 27. So far this year, over $250 000 has been raised.

Jeff Moyle, the run's race director, says this event is for the military and the army to engage with Canadians and for Canadians to engage with them.

"We really try to touch on our military past and history. So, we have a couple course features like remembrance row where participants can submit pictures of loved ones that have served and we have signs along the course to honour them," Moyle said.

"We also go through Beechwood Cemetery, which is Canada’s National Military Cemetery, where everyone can reflect and honour those who served before us."

Planning for the 2025 edition of the Army Run is already underway, it will return to the Capital on Sept. 21, 2025.

The run has raised over $ 5 million dollars since 2008, supporting charities like Support Our Troops and Soldier On. Both help meet the unique needs and special challenges faced by members of the Canadian Armed Forces community, because of military service, inspiring recovery and rehabilitation through the transformative power of sport.