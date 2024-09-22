OPP looking to speak with passenger in recovered stolen vehicle in Kanata

Police are looking to speak with a female who was a passenger in a stolen vehicle that was recovered early Saturday morning in Kanata.

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) recovered the stolen vehicle just before 6 a.m. after one officer received an alert by the Automated Licence Plate Recognition (ALPR) to a possible stolen car on Terry Fox Drive by Campeau Drive.

Police stopped the vehicle and charged the driver with possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and driving while under suspension.

Officers note that there was a female passenger in the vehicle. She fled the scene when the vehicle was stopped.

Anyone with information about her is asked to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 and reference case number E241266349, or call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).