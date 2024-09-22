Eras Market Ottawa selling all things Taylor Swift Sunday

A local vendors market with a Taylor Swift theme took place this Sunday in Ottawa.

The Eras Market Ottawa took place from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Strathmere, the Garden House, located at 1980 Phelan Rd. W, 10-minute drive from Barrhaven in North Gower.

Lisa Mcnulty, Eras Market co-organizer, told CTV News Ottawa Friday the event included Swifty-themed beverages, ATV tours and many prizes.

She says the market is meant to ignite excitement for Taylor Swift’s upcoming concert in Toronto this November, while giving back for the community.

"We're raising money for CHEO through donations," she said.

Mcnulty and her friend came up with the idea after purchasing tickets for Swift's concert.

The market offered a wide variety of items inspired by Swift, including Swifty-themed swag, dazzling glitter bombs, hand-crafted friendship bracelets, candles and much more, she says.

Taylor Mary-Lou, a vendor at the market, told CTV Morning Live she started making jackets decorated with Swift pictures last year for herself.

"And then I sent a photo of it to someone, and they said you should make jackets. And I said that's silly, and then I did it," Mary-Lou said.

"My business is called trytrytry.co"

Deborah Quevillon from Iris and Soil was also at the event, selling Swifty bracelets, mugs and stickers.

Entry and parking were free Sunday.

Swift brings her Eras Tour -- the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, passing the $1 billion mark -- to Toronto in November. The mega popstar will play six shows at the Rogers Centre.

