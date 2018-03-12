

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live.





The union representing striking support staff at Carleton University is asking for patience at the picket line.

In an open letter to students, CUPE 2424 President Jerrett Clark says “our members have been subject to verbal and physical abuse on the picket lines.”

Over 800 administrative, technical and library staff at Carleton University went on strike March 5 to back demands for a new contract. Pensions are the main issue in the dispute.

Clark says “we understand that students, faculty, and other staff at Carleton are inconvenienced by delays, and we truly appreciate your patience. Please take a moment to speak with our members on the picket lines and to read the information in our handouts.”

Clark adds “there is no excuse for violence of any kind. Please consider that nobody’s time is worth more than people’s safety and well-being.

Picket lines have been set up at both the Bronson Avenue and Colonel By Drive entrances to Carleton University. OC Transpo buses are not crossing the picket lines, and will drop off students on Bronson Ave.

On Friday, Carleton issued a letter to students asking them to exercise caution and patience when crossing the picket lines.