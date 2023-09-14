Stolen plane crashes at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end

Ottawa police say one person is in custody after a stolen plane crashed at the Rockcliffe Airport in Ottawa's east end.

The airport, located at the Canada Aviation and Space Museum on the Sir George-Etienne Cartier Parkway, was closed Thursday evening as police investigated.

The Ottawa police duty inspector said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that a privately owned plane was stolen and crashed on the airport property, damaging two other planes.

"One subject is in custody," police said on X.

"The airport is closed to all outbound and inbound traffic until the conclusion of the investigation."

The Rockcliffe Airport is owned by the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, and is operated by the Rockcliffe Flying Club.