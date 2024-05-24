City of Ottawa to lower flags in honour of former councillor Diane Deans on Saturday

Flags at Ottawa City Hall will be lowered to half-mast from sunrise to sunset on Saturday to mark the passing of former city councillor Diane Deans.

Deans died May 14 at the age of 65, five years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer. She was a long-time city councillor. She was first elected to the former Southgate Ward in 1994 and represented the post-amalgamation Gloucester-Southgate Ward until 2022.

Last week, a day after her passing, city council voted unanimously to rename the Greenboro Community Centre after Deans.

A celebration of Deans's life will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Infinity Convention Centre, followed by a reception. It is open to the public.