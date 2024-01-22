OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Stittsville family temporarily displaced following garage fire

    Ottawa fire
    Share

    A family of four has been displaced after a fire broke out in their garage and filled their home with smoke in Stittsville, around 20 km west of downtown Ottawa.

    Firefighters were called Sunday at around 6:33 p.m. for a fire happening in the garage of the family’s home in the 600 block of Rouncey Road, said Ottawa Fire Services on social media.

    Four minutes into the initial call, crews were there fighting the fire and preventing it from spreading into the home, OFS adds.

    When the fire was declared under control at 7:05 p.m., firefighters searched the home for any occupants and did not find anyone.

    Though the fire did not spread into the home, the family – two adults and two children – had to find alternative accommodations for the night, until their home becomes clear of smoke. It is expected to be safe to return home on Monday, OFS added.

    The investigation into what caused the fire is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    What's left to accomplish under the Liberal-NDP pact keeping PM Trudeau in power?

    Heading into what could be a make-or-break year for the federal Liberal-NDP confidence-and-supply agreement, both Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh are meeting with their teams this week to plot out their priorities for 2024. Looming over these planning sessions is their two-party pact and the outstanding promises within it.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News