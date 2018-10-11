

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





St. Lawrence College has evicted tobacco and cannabis from campus.

The college has announced its campuses in Kingston, Brockville and Cornwall will be 100 per cent smoke free, starting October 15.

In a statement, St. Lawrence College says as a smoke-free college, smoking or vaping tobacco or cannabis will be prohibited at all campus locations. The ban covers all indoor and outdoor areas, and in vehicles on campus.

St. Lawrence College campus security will enforce the smoke-free rules.

Algonquin College announced last weekend that smoking tobacco and marijuana will be prohibited on campuses in Ottawa, Perth and Pembroke.