    • Splash pads, NCC Bistros opening for the season in Ottawa

    People cool off at an Ottawa splash pad. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa) People cool off at an Ottawa splash pad. (Dave Charbonneau/CTV News Ottawa)
    It's beginning to look and feel like summer in Ottawa.

    The City of Ottawa's splash pads open this weekend, and the NCC is opening its bistros across the city.

    CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about outdoor amenities opening for the Victoria Day long weekend.

    Splash pads

    The City of Ottawa's splash pads open for the season on Saturday.

    All splash pads will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. until Sept. 15.

    For a list of splash pads, click here.

    Ottawa's public beaches open for the season on June 15. Lifeguards will be on duty daily between June 15 and Aug. 25.

    NCC Bistros

    The NCC bistros are beginning to open across Ottawa.

    The NCC Bistro at Patterson Creek Park officially opened on Wednesday.

    "Tucked away just off the multi-use pathway, this patio offers a unique experience along the canal," the NCC says.

    The bistro is open daily from 9 a.m. to dusk,

    The NCC Bistro on Wellington Street across from Parliament Hill and the Bistro at Remic Rapids Park are also open for the season.

