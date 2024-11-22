OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • O-Train service launch will be delayed on Dec. 1 for Stage 2 software integration work

    An east-bound O-Train pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, Ont. (Brenda Woods/CTV Ottawa) An east-bound O-Train pulls in to Rideau Station on the Confederation Line of the Light Rail Transit system in Ottawa, Ont. (Brenda Woods/CTV Ottawa)
    The launch of O-Train service will be delayed for more than four hours on Sunday, Dec. 1, as OC Transpo continues preparation for the launch of O-Train service in Ottawa's east end.

    OC Transpo general manager Renee Amilcar says the O-Train will be closed from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 1, to allow for testing of the Stage 2 software integration.

    "This temporary closure is required to perform testing of the Train Control System along with high-speed data radio, camera, and passenger information systems," Amilcar said.

    "Testing the integration of Stage 2 software with the existing O-Train system is a key step in preparing for the extension of O-Train Line 1 to Trim Station in 2025."

    The Line 1 extension will see the O-Train run between Blair Station and Trim Station.

    The Confederation Line normally opens at 8 a.m. on Sundays.

    Amilcar says R1 bus service will operate between Tunney's Pasture and Blair stations from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., and an R1 shuttle bus will run between St. Laurent and Cyrville stations and Lees Station and Mackenzie King Bridge.

    The O-Train was closed the first weekend of October to allow for Stage 2 East integration work, giving officials a chance to test and validate the train control software to integrate the east extension with the existing O-Train Line 1.

