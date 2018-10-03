Special advance voting begins Thursday
CTV Ottawa
Published Wednesday, October 3, 2018 5:43PM EDT
Special advance voting for the municipal election begins Thursday. Polling stations will be open until Sunday, October 7.
There are six polling stations across the city, open from 10am to 8pm:
- Ben Franklin Place, 101 Centrepointe Drive
- City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave West
- François Dupuis Recreation Centre, 2263 Portobello Boulevard
- Greenboro Community Centre, 363 Lorry Greenberg Drive
- Minto Recreation Complex - Barrhaven, 3500 Cambrian Road
- Richcraft Recreation Complex - Kanata, 4101 Innovation Drive
Election day is October 22nd.