Solidarity rally for Israel to be held Monday evening in Ottawa

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa says it will be holding a solidarity rally for Israel this evening following the deadly attack by the terrorist group Hamas over the weekend.

Israel declared war on Sunday following the surprise attack Saturday that has left hundreds dead and numerous Israeli citizens captured by Hamas forces.

"This is a time for unity of the Jewish people in Israel, across Canada, the world, and in Ottawa," the Jewish Federation of Ottawa said in a news release.

"We encourage all members of the Ottawa community, regardless of faith or background, to join us in a collective display of support for Israel during this challenging period. Together, we can show our solidarity, offer our prayers, and draw strength from one another."

The event is taking place at the Soloway Jewish Community Centre, 21 Nadolny Sachs Priv., at 7:30 p.m.

"Dignitaries, political and community leaders, and Ottawa rabbis will be attendance for prayers, words of strength, as well as testimony and video from those affected by the terrorist attacks," the Jewish Federation said.

The event will have security and organizers are asking attendees not to bring bags or backpacks.