Pro-Palestine rally held in downtown Ottawa as mayor condemns Hamas attack on Israel

A pro-Palestine rally was held in downtown Ottawa Sunday, one day after Hamas launched an attack against Israel.

More than 100 people attended, saying Palestinians have the right to resist occupation. Demonstrators waved Palestinian flags and held signs with slogans such as "End Zionist colonization of Palestine now" and "respect existence or expect resistance." Some Communist iconography could also be seen among the protesters.

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators gathered outside Ottawa's Human Rights Monument on Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023, one day after Hamas launched an attack against Israel. (Katelyn Wilson/CTV News Ottawa)

"They have a right to defend themselves from occupation and they have a right to defend themselves from colonization," said Sarah Abdul-Karim with the Palestinian Youth Movement. "We are here to uplift that right and call on our government to stop supporting the ongoing occupation."

A small number of people with Israeli flags held a counter-demonstration nearby.

After rallying at the Human Rights Monument, demonstrators marched through downtown streets with police following slowly behind.

The Palestinian Youth Movement promoted the rally at the Human Rights Monument on Elgin Street in a post on Instagram.

The post by the group advertising the rally was celebratory of Saturday's attack. The post did not name Hamas, which is considered a designated terrorist entity in Canada, but referred to the "resistance in Gaza." In Arabic, the post references the "Al-Aqsa Flood", the name coined by Hamas for the operation that was launched this weekend.

"We call on our people in Ottawa and in the far diaspora to celebrate the resistance's success, to uplift their calls, and to march this Sunday, Oct. 8 at 2 p.m. at the Human Rights Monument (220 Elgin St.)," the post said.

Ottawa police said on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that officers would be on hand to monitor the "unplanned demonstration" and warned of possible traffic delays.

"Officers will be in the area to ensure public safety," police said.

"As with all demonstrations, officers attend to ensure the safety and protect the rights of demonstrators and the public. There is no tolerance for vehicle-based demonstrations and unlawful behaviour will be addressed."

There is a potential for traffic disruptions this afternoon in the downtown core near Lisgar & Elgin and Queen & O’Connor, due to an unplanned demonstration.



Officers will be in the area to ensure public safety.



As with all demonstrations, officers attend to ensure the safety… pic.twitter.com/5oFowEx1zL — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) October 8, 2023

Pro-Palestine protesters march down George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market after rallying at the Human Rights Monument Oct. 8, 2023. The protest comes one day after Hamas launched a surprise attack against Israel. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

Mayor condemns Hamas attack

Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has spoken out against the attacks by Hamas in Israel this weekend.

The mayor posted to social media to say he's spoken with leaders on Ottawa's Jewish community to offer support and express his "shock and condemnation" of the attack.

I've spoken this weekend with leaders of Ottawa's Jewish community to offer my support and to express my shock and condemnation at the terrorist attacks against innocent Israeli citizens by Hamas. Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism. On behalf of all Ottawa… — Mark Sutcliffe (@_MarkSutcliffe) October 8, 2023

"Israel has the right to defend itself against terrorism. On behalf of all Ottawa residents, I stand in solidarity with Ottawa's Jewish community," Sutcliffe said.

He reiterated that Ottawa police have stepped up patrols around Jewish institutions and places of worship. Police are also increasing their presence around mosques.

"We will continue to monitor the situation and support members of the community as the situation evolves. You are all in my thoughts," Sutcliffe said.

Police announced their intention to increase patrols around synagogues and mosques on Saturday in the wake of the attack, which came the morning of Simchat Torah, a Jewish holiday. Hundreds of people have been killed in the fighting and Hamas took hostages back to Gaza.

Israel officially declared war on Sunday.

The Jewish Federation of Ottawa is planning a solidarity rally to be held outside the Soloway Jewish Community Centre on Nadolny Sachs Private Monday at 7:30 p.m.

"The Jewish Federation of Ottawa stands with Israel. We pray for the safety of Israel's citizens as well as the brave military forces working to protect our people and our homeland," it said in an email.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Katelyn Wilson.