OTTAWA -- Residents at long-term care homes in Ottawa are no longer allowed to go out for social or personal reasons due to COVID-19.

The Ontario Government says until further notice, short-term and temporary absences for social or personal reasons will not be allowed at long-term care homes in Ottawa, Peel Region and Toronto.

Residents will still be allowed leave the long-term care homes for medical and compassionate reasons.

"We recognize these changes may be difficult for the residents and families affected," said Dr. Merrilee Fullerton, Minister of Long-Term Care. "But our priority has to be the safety and well-being of the residents and staff in Ontario's long-term care homes."

The Ontario Government says if you are planning to visit a long-term care home, contact the home in advance to make sure the home is free of outbreaks and to get information on the home's visitor policy and any restrictions.

Effective Oct. 7, new rules for visitors in long-term care homes was announced. General visitors are now allowed in an area that has been identified as having higher community spread. Only essential visitors, including up to one caregiver per resident, may visit.

The Ontario Government provided a list of the long-term care homes in Ottawa no longer allowing residents to go out for social or personal reasons.