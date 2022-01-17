A major blizzard swept across Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday, blanketing the city in as much snow in a single day as all of December and January previously.

As of 1 p.m., Ottawa had seen 43 cm of snow and counting. The total for all of December and the 16 prior days in January was 43.6 cm.

The snow brought joy and frustration in equal measure, as families and pets got outside to play, but commuters encountered terrible road conditions and zero visibility. Ottawa police responded to dozens of collisions, and some highways were closed because of the road conditions.

The Rideau Canal Skateway, which had only just opened, became a "skiway" on Monday.

Here's a look at how people in and around Ottawa were handling the storm.

People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A pedestrian grips the hood of their coat as they walk in heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Raised windshield wiper blades are seen above a blanket of snow covering a car in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A cross-country skier makes their way up a snow-covered road in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)

People take shelter from heavy snow and driving wind as they wait for a bus in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang /THE CANADIAN PRESS)

A person cross-country skis on a path in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang /THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Many people got out their shovels.

I need a bigger snow brush to clear the hood of my car. Lol pic.twitter.com/Rkwai9xM44 — Leane Bailey - ArtByTheBaileys (@b1_bailey) January 17, 2022

The whole family is putting in work! Little one is just upset he has to be outside. �� pic.twitter.com/vivJqcxeRx — Abeer C. (@AbzzCh) January 17, 2022

Showing the snow who the real boss is! pic.twitter.com/mLiBLc8H0Q — Mrs. D (@CookCarly) January 17, 2022

Others decided to let the day go to the dogs.

Jessie from Renfrew doesn’t like her snow being taken away! Lol pic.twitter.com/hXlxmUiBfx — Kristine (@kboojou) January 17, 2022

My dogs at play in the snow. (Alison Moore/CTV Viewer)

Our Saint Bernard is living her best life today. pic.twitter.com/kfSocsaqyS — Heather Badenoch ������ (@HeatherBadenoch) January 17, 2022

My puppy is enjoying the snow. pic.twitter.com/ygTqJp85JY — Bente Nielsen (@BentePRPhotoGal) January 17, 2022

My dog was out for a early morning walk, enjoying the snow. He eats snow like it's ice cream. His name is Sergeant. The photos were taken at Greenboro. Sergeant is part Lab/Shepherd. (Wanda Thornhill/CTV Viewer)

Our Aussie loves the snow!! ❄️ pic.twitter.com/oVf186VPOU — Ms. Roach (@ms_roach1) January 17, 2022

This is Waffles who is so happy he won't come in whereas his sister Mazikeen won't go out. (Marta Chartier/CTV Viewer)

Schools were closed and no buses were running. Kids took the opportunity to get out and play.

Playing with trucks while mama shovels the deck pic.twitter.com/puKvu26Fd0 — Meghan O'Brien (@meghan_hurley) January 17, 2022

Mackenzie Rivet 7 . If she could live outside she would. Benjamin Rivet 8. Couldn't wait to build a snowman army. pic.twitter.com/8cqgxPUAh9 — Joan (@RivetJoan) January 17, 2022

Still, it wasn't all good news. Cars were buried in snow and driving was a challenge.

153 Lincoln Fields stuck on McEwen. pic.twitter.com/wrxyAnFEcY — Bob wormington (@WormingtonBob) January 17, 2022

#GrenvilleOPP assisting with road closure right now, #Hwy416 southbound at KM 35 being closed to pull a snow plow out of the ditch.

If the plows are having a hard time, you will too. Pls make arrangements if you can to stay off of the roads for a while. #DriveSafe & #GoSlow ^dh pic.twitter.com/C55WRnGY3M — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) January 17, 2022

We’ve had 28 collisions reported to us since 5 am. We’ve mostly seen vehicles in the ditch or T-bones due to drivers sliding through intersections.



Slow down and give yourself a LOT of extra room to stop. #otttraffic #ottawa #ottnews pic.twitter.com/HuIXYczLa2 — Ottawa Police (@OttawaPolice) January 17, 2022

Second OC Transpo bus of the day to be stuck at intersection of Strandherd and Woodroffe. pic.twitter.com/SOjj9sYzEY — Nate2020 (@Nathalie2020) January 17, 2022

But it's important to remember that warmer days are indeed ahead.