Snowstorm 2022 in Pictures
A major blizzard swept across Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday, blanketing the city in as much snow in a single day as all of December and January previously.
As of 1 p.m., Ottawa had seen 43 cm of snow and counting. The total for all of December and the 16 prior days in January was 43.6 cm.
The snow brought joy and frustration in equal measure, as families and pets got outside to play, but commuters encountered terrible road conditions and zero visibility. Ottawa police responded to dozens of collisions, and some highways were closed because of the road conditions.
The Rideau Canal Skateway, which had only just opened, became a "skiway" on Monday.
Here's a look at how people in and around Ottawa were handling the storm.
People skate on the Rideau Canal Skateway amid heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A pedestrian grips the hood of their coat as they walk in heavy snow and driving wind in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Raised windshield wiper blades are seen above a blanket of snow covering a car in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A cross-country skier makes their way up a snow-covered road in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
People take shelter from heavy snow and driving wind as they wait for a bus in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang /THE CANADIAN PRESS)
A person cross-country skis on a path in Ottawa, on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. A blizzard warning is in effect for the region with Environment Canada predicting between 25 to 40 cm of snow. (Justin Tang /THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Many people got out their shovels.
Others decided to let the day go to the dogs.
My dogs at play in the snow. (Alison Moore/CTV Viewer)
My dog was out for a early morning walk, enjoying the snow. He eats snow like it's ice cream. His name is Sergeant. The photos were taken at Greenboro. Sergeant is part Lab/Shepherd. (Wanda Thornhill/CTV Viewer)
This is Waffles who is so happy he won't come in whereas his sister Mazikeen won't go out. (Marta Chartier/CTV Viewer)